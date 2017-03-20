St. Agnes celebrates 100 years as a church family

By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

A hearty round of applause might seem an unusual way to begin Mass.

Highlighting the recessional of the 100th anniversary Mass, this photo also shows the architecture of St. Agnes Church. Completed in 1951, the church uses a Romanesque style with repeating archways. When it was completed in 1951, St. Agnes was the first air-conditioned church in Baton Rouge. Color photos by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

But for anyone wanting to celebrate morning Mass at St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge on Feb. 26, it was a fitting and welcome way to commemorate the downtown church’s founding 100 years ago as an independent parish.

“Applaud yourself, and let us applaud the Lord for this day,” Bishop Robert W. Muench said as he greeted the hundreds of parishioners and friends who filled the church for its centennial Mass.

“Our celebration is to recognize what has been, to renew within us what is and to anticipate God’s fidelity for the next 100 years,” Bishop Muench said.

Msgr. Robert Berggreen, pastor of St. Mary of False River Church in New Roads, said he was “deeply grateful” for St. Agnes.

Above, Bishop Robert W. Muench, center, smiles as Father Charbel Jamhoury, pastor of St. Agnes Church, speaks during the church’s anniversary Mass. Seated next to Bishop Muench are, from left, Deacon Tommy Traylor and Deacon Angelo Nola.

In delivering the homily, Msgr. Berggreen, who served as pastor at St. Agnes for 16 years from 1995-2011, described the importance of developing an “attitude of gratitude,” especially when dealing with the uncertainty of tomorrow as reflected in the day’s Gospel reading.

“Some people are hindered by attitude,” he said, noting later in Psalm 92 that it is good to praise the Lord in all circumstances.

“May we all leave this celebration in gratitude for God’s love,” he said.

Before the celebration of Mass ended, St. Agnes pastor Father Charbel Jamhoury revealed a statue of St. Teresa of Calcutta placed near the altar. Bishop Muench blessed the statue.

Father Jamhoury said the statue was in memory of the canonization of Mother Teresa last fall and the special relationship she and her Missionaries of Charity sisters have with St. Agnes and Baton Rouge since 1985. The Missionaries of Charity operate a soup kitchen and a home for women and children in a former school building at St. Agnes.

Believed to have been taken in the 1940s, this photo shows the original St. Agnes Church, located on the corners of East Blvd. and Terrace Street. St. Agnes was formed as a mission church of St. Joseph Church, now the cathedral. Photo provided by St. Agnes Church

Shortly after the blessing, Father Jamhoury and Bishop Muench presented appreciation awards to 13 parishioners (or a family representative) for their many years of faithful service to St. Agnes. Among those honored were Joyce Corry, who shared her talent as an organist for 64 years, Cecil Harleaux, who worked in maintenance for 44 years and Olga Maestri Hill, who served as choir director for 40 years.

Along with Father Jamhoury and Msgr. Berggreen, Father Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Zachary, who lived in residence at St. Agnes while serving as diocesan vocations director, concelebrated the Mass.

Following Mass, the celebration continued with a luncheon in Father John Spriggs Gym where the first draft of plans for a bym renovation unveiled.

Eighty-year-old Arletta Averette, who helped plan the afternoon event, said she was proud of the parish effort that made the luncheon a success.

“Everyone really pulled together,” the long-time parishioner said, adding it took a lot of work, which included sprucing up the gym, organizing an array of food to serve and hauling the tables from the cafeteria. But in the end, even the weather cooperated.

“I was glad we were able to hold the event in the gym because I knew they (the former students) had a lot of memories there,” Averette said.

Cecil Harleaux, left, sits with other St. Agnes honorees and their family members following a special presentation during the anniversary Mass.

Doug Samaha is one of those former students who remembered his days spent in the school and in church.

“We had Mass daily when I first started at St. Agnes,” he said.

A 1965 graduate of St. Agnes, Samaha said he started making plans to return to the 100th anniversary celebration as soon as he heard about it.

“I wouldn’t have missed it,” he said, recalling fond memories of lasting friendships (he still keeps in touch with many school friends from St. Agnes), sound academic preparation, a great family-oriented atmosphere and some good old-fashioned discipline.

“I played football, and if your grades weren’t up to what they should be, they (the coaches) would paddle you, and they would get you pretty good,” he said.

Football players from St. Agnes School take time for a team photo in this circa 1960s photograph. Photo provided by Lucy Kadair

Samaha’s childhood friend, Paul Kadair, also remembered the football program.

Kadair said since the school grounds were mostly concrete, the team had to walk “in straight lines” to a corner grassy lot a couple of blocks away to practice. They were also required to carry all of their equipment there and back.

“In practice, we would have to run, and some people would have trouble and want to cry. Well, that was just too bad,” he said laughing.

Kadair also has good memories of the Dominican nuns who wore the full habit and ran the school, which opened in 1936 and closed 36 years later in 1972.

Kadair was one of eight children who attended St. Agnes. His youngest sisters, Mary and Catherine, were in the sixth and third grade, respectively when the school closed.

Kadair’s mother, 95-year-old Lucy Kadair, has a special place in her heart for St. Agnes Church and School. She said she and her husband, George Kadair, baptized all of their children at St. Agnes, and each child would go on to receive first confession, first Communion and confirmation at the church.

She still laughs when she thinks about the family’s decision to attend St. Agnes School.

“The public school was only a half a block from our home, but we still bussed the kids to St. Agnes,” she said.

They took a bus?

“The bus was me,” she said, smiling. “We had a nine-passenger station wagon.”

Rt. Rev. Msgr. Patrick Gillespie, who served as pastor at St. Agnes from 1938-1982, works at his desk in his second floor rectory study. Photo provided by St. Agnes Church

Blessed during the centennial Mass at St. Agnes, this evocative statue of St. Teresa of Calcutta, now on display at the church, commemorates Mother Teresa’s visit to Baton Rouge and the establishment of an order of her nuns, the Missionaries of Charity.