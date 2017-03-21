By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

When St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge hosted the first “24 Hours for the Lord” in the Diocese of Baton Rouge last year, they received an overwhelming response from people who came to experience God’s love and mercy through the sacrament of reconciliation and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, said event organizers.

“We received countless testimonies from men and women who recounted how they came in the church with many burdens but left the church with an extraordinary peace that came from their experience in the confessional,” said Father Joshua Johnson, parochial vicar at St. Aloysius.

This year’s event will be begin with a school Mass at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 31 and continue until 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The Parish Council of Ministries will offer prayer opportunities throughout this event, including the recitation of the rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, the Liturgy of the Hours and the Stations of the Cross during eucharistic adoration. Confession will be available throughout the event.

Father Johnson noted that in his letter on mercy, “Misericordia Vultus,” Pope Francis proclaimed, ” … the season of Lent is to be lived more intensely as a privileged moment to celebrate and experience God’s mercy.”

St. Aloysius parishioner Jennifer Monette said she committed to stay from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. last year. She was armed with a Bible and prayer book thinking she may need to fall back on them if she were to complete her commitment. But through her experiences throughout the evening, she found she could not tear herself away.

“In Matthew 11:28 Jesus says, ‘Come to Me, all who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest,’ ” said Monette. “My family has been struggling through a difficult time and I have turned to the eucharistic Lord present in the Blessed Sacrament to find balance, peace and rest.

“Those who enter into time spent with Jesus in Adoration at the 24 hours for the Lord are sure to come away with more peace than they had going in, ‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you.’ (Jn 14:27),” said Monette.