By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

Redemptorist St. Gerard Elementary School students brought to life black “firsts” who influenced and shaped American society during a Black History Month Program, “We Come this Far by Faith: From the Slave House to the White House” Feb. 21 at St. Gerard Majella Church in Baton Rouge.

Portraying President Barack Obama’s farewell speech, are, London Henry, back, as President Obama; front row, from left, Kha’ya Dumas as Michele Obama; Mylie Lang as Malia Obama; R’Braya Martin as Sasha Obama; and Noah Mueller, as Vice-President Joe Biden. Photos by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

The program opened with the singing of a medley of African American spirituals. The fourth- and fifth-grade choir entered the church singing “We Come This Far by Faith.”

Following announcements concerning the purpose of the program by eighth-grader Donye’ Netter, JahBari Dunbar welcomed the audience as he portrayed Frederick Douglass, a prominent human rights leader in the antislavery movement who influenced the United States government and black society. Douglas was also the first African-American to be nominated as vice-president.

The opening prayer was led by Kayah Woods in the role of Rev. Shirley Caesar, who was the “first lady of Gospel.”

In the persona of Colin Powell, the first African-American to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, Kinan Calhoun led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Reciting the Redemptorist St. Gerard Creed was London-Webster Butler, as Ruby Bridges, the first black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis in 1960.

Audience members clapped their hands and sang along as the third-grade students sang the song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Seventh-grader Cierra Rucker passionately talked about the way the black “firsts” paved the way for opportunities for African-Americans in her talk, “What Does Black Mean to Me in America?” She challenged her to use those doors opened by the sacrifice of others before them to reach their full potential by seizing opportunities to further their education and better themselves.

Following an upbeat singing of “He’s Got the Whole World” by the pre-K students, the first- and second-grade students presented a salute to black firsts.

Re-enacting the 1963 March on Washington D.C. were Christian Clark, as march organizer A. Phillip Randolph; Alexander Bell, as Martin Luther King; Amber Barnes as Coretta King; Jermaine Wallace, as John Lewis; Steven Canales as Father Ahumad; and Kamlyn Thomas as Mahalia Jackson.

Abigail Barnes soulfully recited the poem, “Hey Black Child.”

The liturgical dancers, sixth-eighth-grade girls, continued the themes of progress made by black Americans during the song, “A Change is Gonna Come.”

The sixth- through eighth-grade boys served as ushers.

The children’s final presentation was President Barack Obama’s farewell speech, featuring London Henry as President Obama; Kha’ya Dumas as Michele Obama; R’Braya Martin as Sasha Obama; Mylie Lang as Malia Obama; and Noah Mueller as Vice-President Joe Biden.

Introducing Bishop Shelton Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux was Gerrick Camel, Jr., as Father Louis Oubre, now deceased, who served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Bishop Fabre introduced the students to another first – Father Augustus Tolton, the first African-American priest in America, whose cause for sainthood is being considered by the Vatican.

“It’s not easy to be a first,” said Bishop Fabre, in telling of Father Tolton’s story of courage and perseverance.

Father Tolton was born April 1, 1854 to enslaved parents. His mother was raised Catholic.

His father joined the Union Army and his mother and siblings crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois to help the sick, said Bishop Fabre, a native of New Roads.

“(Father) Augustus’ family was very faithful,” said the bishop.

Father Tolton met Father Peter McGirr, an Irish man who gave him an opportunity to attend a parochial school, which was controversial in the priest’s parish. While attending the school, Father Tolton received God’s call to enter the priesthood.

Despite Father McGirr’s support, Father Tolton was rejected by every American seminary he applied to. Father McGirr continued to help him until Father Tolton was able to study in Rome. Father Tolton graduated from St. Francis Solanus College (now Quincy University) and attended the Pontifical Urbaniana University, where he became fluent in Italian as well as studying Latin and Greek.

Father Tolton was ordained to the priesthood in Rome in 1886 at age 31. Expecting to serve in an African mission, Father Tolton had been studying its regional cultures and languages. Instead, he was directed to return to the United States to serve the black community.

In Illinois, Father Tolton attempted a couple of times to organize a church and school, but was met with resistance.

After reassignment to Chicago, Father Tolton led a mission society, St. Augustine’s, that met in the basement of St. Mary’s Church. He led the development and administration of the “Negro National Parish” of St. Monica’s Church in Chicago.

Bishop Fabre said Father Tolton was known for his preaching ability and intellect.

“Even more so he was compassionate to both black and white people and became known for his wonderful sermons and angelic voice,” said Bishop Fabre. “He (Father Tolton) had many difficulties in his life, but he was not upset with the things people told him that were negative.

“He was ultimately tied to the things that had meaning to him.”

Bishop Fabre strongly urged the students to continue their education and to learn a second language, which would expand their view of the world and opportunities available to them.

“As you go forward this day, I hope you grow in your education and fortitude and you will bear much fruit,” Bishop Fabre said. “Remember to be kind and generous.”