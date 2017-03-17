By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Charles (Pat) Sanguinetti, a longtime Catholic educator, has been chosen as incoming principal at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional High School in Hammond.

Sanguinetti, who has served as principal at Cathedral School in Natchez, Mississippi for the past 15 years, will begin at STA on July 1, according to Dr. Melanie Verges, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

“We are very happy to welcome (Sanguinetti) to the STA family,” Verges said. “He has diligently guarded, promoted and enhanced academic, athletic and spiritual growth throughout his tenure (at Cathedral), resulting in the community’s respect and trust.

“His commitment to Catholic education, personal qualities and exceptional skills fully qualify him for the position of principal.”

Sanguinetti, who received his undergraduate degree from Ole Miss and his masters from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has 31 years in experience in public and Catholic schools, serving as teacher, assistant principal, principal and administrator.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be principal at St. Thomas,” Sanguinetti said “I look forward to meeting the students and teachers as well as becoming deeply involved in the Hammond community.”

Sanguinetti replaces interim principal Ashley Chitwood, who stepped in at the beginning of the school year when former principal Jose Becerra left unexpectedly.

“(Chitwood’s) flexibility and calm demeanor have helped the school year be a successful one,” Verges said. “In addition we are proud of faculty members, staff members and students.”

Verges said many applications were received and that she and vicar general Father Tom Ranzino identified three candidates to be interviewed. She added the interview committee consisted of a parent and STA board member, a principal and diocesan board member, an STA faculty member and a diocesan priest.”

She said people have described Sanguinetti as faith-filled, approachable, consistent, collaborative, strategic and effective.

“He has been described as a leader who has assures a nurturing, quality and challenging education for students and an environment of mutual respect and cooperative interaction among staff,” Verges said.