English 1 students at Holy Ghost School in Hammond participated in a traditional English tea on Tuesday, April 25 after completing a drama unit reading William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Students answered Shakespeare trivia and read articles from the newspaper they created as their final unit project titled “The Verona Times”. Pictured from left are, Billie Guffey, Claudia Olah, Marie-Claire Honoree, Bryan Doan, Cade Garafola, Sophie Sundar, Ava Alston, Amelia Fritz and Natalie Hudspeth. Photo provided by Cindy Wagner | Holy Ghost School