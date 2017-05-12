Father Eddie Martin, parochial viccar at St. Thomas More Church in Baton Rouge, right, and his “Dancing to the Eagle Beat” dance partner, Dale Oufnac, received the Mirror Ball trophy for raising the most money at the St. Thomas More School’s third annual fundraiser, a spinoff of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The March 18 event drew more than 450 members of the STM church and school community together in a fundraising effort to update the school’s technology program. Also participating as dancers in the event were STM principal Dr. Judy Armstrong and Chris Wynne, who received the Judge’s Choice Award; Summer Naquin and Rob Reid, who were voted Fan Favorites; Rusty Welch and Leslee Taylor, who received the Best Costume Award; and Dr. Steve Spedale and Dr. Anne Lafranca; and Connor Uffman and Adrienne Mire. Photo provided by Tootie Lee | St. Thomas More School