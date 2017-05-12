John Garvey is the president of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D. C.

A short essay of his on what should guide our immigration policy in the April 3, issue of the Jesuit magazine, America, made me think of my own past experiences on both sides of the border between our country and Mexico. Then I read Pope Francis’ homily this year for the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Immigration is definitely one of our greatest moral challenges today.

It is a challenge not only to our country but also to the countries of Europe and the Near East. As Pope Francis said, in this Easter season we have walked with Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to the tomb of Jesus. “We see them there before the tomb, filled with grief but equally incapable of accepting that things must always end this way … We can also (in their faces) see the faces of those who are greeted with contempt because they are immigrants, deprived of country, house and family … In their grief, those two women reflect the faces of all those who, walking the streets of our cities, behold human dignity crucified.”

From 1974 until the present I have crossed almost all of the bridges on the Rio Grande from Brownsville north to Eagle Pass, Texas with friends who lived along the border, with missionaries and sometimes alone. Last year in November, as I was driving to a mission in Allende, Coahuila, my truck broke down on a Sunday afternoon in Eagle Pass. Four hours later it was repaired and running again, thanks to a Mexican-American named Carlos Curi in his back yard repair shop. The driver of the Triple-A tow-truck told me that Mr. Curi would probably help a priest on Sunday. In many of the Texas border towns, Americans are more often Mexican than Anglo. It is a different culture, but loyally American, and amazingly “amable,” (kind and generous).

In the 1970s I became friends with a family in Brownsville named Webre. The father was originally from Louisiana, the mother was born and raised in Cuba. She was head of the Brownsville Red Cross. Juanita, herself a refugee from Castro’s Cuba, took me to a refugee camp that had been opened in Brownsville during wars in Nicaragua and El Salvador. These people had fled for their lives. It took a long time for them to be “processed” and allowed to make a new home in the United States. None seemed to be a threat to anyone, but security was important back then also. At least, no one was trying to send them back to civil war.

Pope Francis has often said that in our terribly violent world we should be building bridges to bring refugees to the safety we enjoy, not walls to keep them out. I believe that walls along our borders are contradictions to what America stands for, and also, they would be a waste of time and money. Most of the undocumented foreigners in America came here legally on work visas and just stayed after the visas expired. They didn’t swim across the Rio Grande or jump a wire fence in Arizona or New Mexico. They came as needed labor for jobs that Americans didn’t apply for. This has been particularly true in California and Florida from where so much of our winter produce comes.

We in Louisiana also know another source of Mexicans among us, flooding as in Hurricane Katrina and the flood of August, 2016. Huge natural disasters call for so much clean up and repair that we simply cannot go on with our lives without outside help not available except from our neighbors to the south. At such times, we usually do not ask to see work visas.

Many Mexicans who work in Louisiana are documented with work visas. I needed grass planted in my back yard two years ago. I hired a young American landscaper. He showed up for the job with an all-Mexican crew. They worked quite fast, and I asked the contractor what was the rush. He said that their work visas were for only six months. He had one Mexican crew for January through June and another for July through December. Their visas were about to expire and the other crew was about to arrive. They wanted that last paycheck to help support them for the rest of the year.

As Garvey wrote in America, nations are moral actors and their laws and actions can be judged as good or bad. A major principle that has recently guided our national policy on immigration has been enlightened self-interest. We ask: What can immigrants do for the United States? Current law admits 140,000 people each year as permanent immigrants if they hold advanced degrees or are multinational executives or persons of extraordinary ability in the arts or sciences, or if they will invest $500,000 in an enterprise that will hire U. S. workers. We also admit temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas if there are not enough U. S. workers to harvest crops.”

We do need security, and it is not immoral to hunt for talent. But there is another option with regard to motives for allowing immigration. The Catholic Church commends to rich nations like ours that we also practice the virtues of charity and hospitality. It makes a nation good to “welcome the foreigner in search of the security and the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of origin.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church – no. 2241). There is a statue in New York harbor that celebrates our past goodness for having opened our doors to the tired, the poor and the wretched. Such a policy is costly in the short term and never without some risk.

To not do so, however, is to reject living the mystery of Easter. As Pope Francis preached at the Easter Vigil, “In our hearts, we know that things can be different, but almost without noticing it, we can grow accustomed to living with the tomb, living with frustration. Worse, we can even convince ourselves that this is the law of life, and blunt our consciences with forms of escape that only serve to dampen the hope that God has entrusted to us. So often we walk as those women did, poised between the desire of God and bleak resignation. Not only does the master die, but our hope dies with him.” Like the women, he concluded, “Let us go back to proclaim, to share, to reveal that it is true: the Lord is alive! He is living and he wants to rise again in all those faces that have buried hope, buried dreams, buried dignity. If we cannot let the (Holy) Spirit lead us on this road, then we are not Christians.”

