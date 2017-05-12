I consider it an honor to be present here among you today to speak in favor of abolishing the Death Penalty in the State of Louisiana. I want to emphasize that I come here today not as a politician, or in the name of any political party, but solely as a Pastor of souls, who comes before you in the name of the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Catholic Community in our great state. While there are many reasons to abolish the Death Penalty, I am present to emphasize and to proclaim again that chief among these reasons is our understanding of the unique beauty and sacredness of all Human Life from the first moment of conception to the time of natural death. Recognizing that all Human Life is sacred, I therefore raise my voice along with my brother Bishops in stating the importance of abolishing Capital Punishment in our State, in our nation, and in the relatively very few places it remains practiced in our world. In the circumstances of this time in history, and with the availability of other options, such as life imprisonment, the Catholic Church considers the Death Penalty an offense against the holiness of Human Life. Therefore, the use of the Death Penalty is unnecessary and unjustified in our time and in our circumstances. It sadly simply perpetuates the cycle of violence in a Culture of Death that must be transformed into a Culture of Life.

With a heavy heart and great concern, I willingly admit that I, too, am often horrified by terrible acts of violence and the deadly crimes present in society today. Along with the Catholic Community and as a Priest and Bishop, I am mindful and certainly aware of the anger, pain and great agony felt by families whose lives have been broken by the death of a loved one brought about by the hand of those who commit horrible murders. These families deserve the assistance and help they need to overcome such a great tragedy. We stand with them in their grief, and offer assistance in finding hope in spite of their suffering as they search for justice. “However, standing with families of victims does not compel us to support the use of the death penalty. Often, these families are further violated by the legal processes and public attention that come with Capital Punishment. For many left behind, a death sentence offers the illusion of closure and vindication. No act, even an execution, can bring back a loved one or heal terrible wounds. The pain and loss of one death cannot be wiped away by another death.” (USCCB, A Culture of Life and the Death Penalty, 2005) Giving over to emotions, in many instances the death penalty is sought for the purpose of revenge, and not justice.

We should never equate the value of a person’s life and their human dignity with the worst thing they have ever done, no matter how heinous the content of their worst action. Even though we might want, for whatever reason, to deny the human dignity of others, we must remember that a person’s human dignity is a gift given to them by God, and is not something earned or lost through their behavior, no matter how good or bad. Laws of retaliation and retribution are found in many places in Sacred Scripture. However, we must always remember that these concerns in Sacred Scripture begin with God not slaying Cain for the death of Abel, and end with Jesus challenging us not to respond to violence with more violence.

Therefore, for the Catholic Community, ending the Death Penalty is not about public policy, or even public opinion for that matter. Though there are indeed many reasons to end the Death Penalty, for Catholics, ending the Death Penalty involves our faith, and the primary and most important reason to end the Death Penalty is because of our belief that all Human Life is sacred, and Human Dignity is a gift from God. Ending the Death Penalty in the State of Louisiana is essential in rejecting a Culture of Death and building a Culture of Life. Thank you.

￼