Knights of Columbus Car Show – The Knights of Columbus of Immaculate Conception Church in Baton Rouge, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, will host a car show Saturday, May 13, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., in the ICC parking lot. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 225-590-4634, or email obhalll31@yahoo.com.

Women In Spirit Meeting – Kathryn Grigsby, former CEO of Hospice of Baton Rouge, will speak on the topic, “My Mother: Plan B 1988,” at the Women in Spirit meeting Thursday, May 25, noon, at St. Joseph Cathedral, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. Women in Spirit is an interfaith gathering for women looking for an opportunity for spiritual growth and to network. RSVP by emailing sjwomeninspirit@aol.com, or call the cathedral office at 225-387-5928.

New Orleans Retreat – Father Donald Blanchard will present a retreat, “Forgotten Among the Lilies: Learning to Love Beyond Our Fears,” Friday, May 19 – Sunday, May 21 at the Cenacle Retreat Center, 5500 St. Mary St., Metairie. For more information and to register, visit retreats.arch-no.org or call 504-267-9604.

Sounds of CommUNITY – The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will present its 27th annual Sound of CommUNITY concert Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m., at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart St., Baton Rouge. This year’s concert will feature songs from the interfaith community, as well as ensembles of congregations who are in partnership through the Interfaith Federation’s Congregation to Congregation initiative. Freewill donations will be accepted, and a reception will follow. For more information visit ifedgbr.com, or call 225-267-5600.

Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites – The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites welcomes all who are interested in developing their prayer life according to the Carmelite Saints. The next meeting will be Sunday, May 21, 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center in St. Gabriel’s Room, 444 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-3181 or 225-803-3391, or email robertwhite456@att.net.

Pentecost Healing Mass – Father Anthony Odiong of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and Father Juel Kadulna, parochial vicar of St. Philomena Church in Labadieville, will celebrate a Pentecost Healing Mass Sunday, June 4, at St. Joseph Church, 15710 Hwy. 16, French Settlement. There will be praise and worship at 1:30 p.m. and Mass at 2:30 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to meet with members of the prayer teams. For information, contact Harold Sheets 225-571-2782.

Widow and Widowers Support Group – New Horizons Group for widows and widowers meet on the third Tuesday of the month. The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 16, 11:30 a.m., in Borders Dining Hall at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. Interested persons should call Mila Gernon, Marriage & Family Life Office, at 225-242-0323 if they wish to attend and RSVP if they would like lunch.