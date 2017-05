The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Sisters were presented with the Cathedral Community Award during St. Joseph’s “Evening at the Cathedral” on April 29. Also honored were the 2017 St. Joseph Apprentice Award winners: Charlotte Anthony, Tino and Tere Dalmau, Boyd Newman and Charles Salemi. The Franciscan Sisters were honored for their untiring and continuous work in improving the health and welfare of residents in Baton Rouge since1923. Photos by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator