By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Bishop Marcelo Sanchez-Sorondo was silent, reflecting on what had been a whirlwind visit to Baton Rouge.

Bishop Marcelo Sanchez-Sorondo, a top adviser to Pope Francis and the pontiff’s point person on human trafficking, speaks at the dedication of Metanoia Manor on April 26. Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo said he was impressed with the welcoming attitude of the people of Louisiana and their commitment to reach out to those in need. It’s a message he said he will convey to Pope Francis. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

The bishop, who is chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences in Rome as well as Pope Francis’ point person in an aggressive campaign to eradiate human trafficking, was in town to assist in the dedication of Metanoia Manor, a shelter offering a safe haven for trafficking victims.

Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo’s brief visit included dabbling in new culinary experiences and hobnobbing with state leaders, even spending one night in the governor’s mansion with Gov. John Bel Edwards, himself a devout Catholic.

But when pressed, Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo said what he will remember with great fondness and pass on to Pope Francis is the spirit of the people of Louisiana, their welcoming attitude and their zealous commitment to offer assistance to those most in need.

“It’s impossible for me to understand that this (area) is one of the (areas) that has more problems in this question of trafficking because you find people here just the contrary,” the bishop said in an exclusive interview with The Catholic Commentator. “And you have a special humanity with all of the people we have contacted.”

“I want to say to the pope (at Metanoia Manor) we find a model, a model that we need to follow and we need to study more and that this model needs the support of all of the church and needs the support of all of the leaders,” Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo added. “And then I can say to the pope he needs to be happy because (in Baton Rouge) there are new solutions.

“I will bring him a message of hope and encouragement and really good things (regarding the people in Louisiana), not only (addressing) the problem but the solutions.”

Although the pontiff has made ending human trafficking one of the top priorities of his papacy, Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo said Pope Francis’ concern dates to when he was known as Father and later Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, ministering in his native Argentina. Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo, a fellow Argentinean, said the pope was first introduced to the horror of human trafficking when he was a pastor and began actively working to find a solution. In his last year as Cardinal Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo said the soon-to-be-pope would spend Sundays visiting hospitals, spending time with the poor, and speaking directly to trafficking victims.

After being elected pope, he moved quickly and true to his nature, Pope Francis did so in a humble manner, he wrote a hand-written note on the back of an envelope that contained a note Pontifical Academy officials had sent to him thanking the pontiff for having his picture taken with them and asking what they could to assist in his mission of education.

In the note Pope Francis simply asked for their help in solving trafficking, and he has been relentless in the past four years, raising the subject at least daily, and occasionally at least twice during a day, according to Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo.

“I think it’s very personal (for the pope) because of his experience as pastor,” he said. “For the pope it’s really the center and he speaks (on it) many times and in the more special moments (when speaking) of the sounds of humanity and the wounds of Christ.”

Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo said he is confident Metanoia Manor will help diffuse the impact of human trafficking, and added that he hopes to see the model expand not only nationally but also internationally. The vision of Father Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, the shelter, with the help of four Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy nuns, will home school the young victims as well as help them heal emotionally and spiritually.

The goal is to teach the girls life skills so that they can transition back into the mainstream.

“I am very impressed,” said Bishop Sanchez-Sorondo. “I have a great impression of the complete participation of the people (in Baton Rouge) in this work. We can see parish people, of course Father Jeff who is really the soul, but also they have other priests and collaborators.

“This was really the work of the community and this is the things we need to do. And this is the model we need to do.

“It’s great work.”