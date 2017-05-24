This is the final article in a series on secular religious institutes in the Diocese of Baton Rouge

By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

Pictured at a Commitment Day of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist are, from left, Theresa Hagen, Tonia Okpalobi, Ron Lindsey; middle row: Lisette Borné, Glen Landry, Susan Gros, Melinda Sanford, Janet Lindsey; bottom row: Lisa Landry, Shirley Sherman, Joyce Dietrick, Alicia Goodwin, Mary Tauzin, Marcy Holeman and Andrea Blanchard. Photo provided by Lisa Landry

Members of Marian Servants of the Eucharist in Baton Rouge are “workers in the vineyard” and companions guiding wounded, searching souls to the healing touch of the Holy Spirit and nurturing embrace of the Blessed Mother as they journey to discover their mission in life, say its members.

The Marian Servants of Divine Providence, the mother community of Marian Servants of the Eucharist, started off as a Catholic charismatic community retreat ministry, according to Lisa Landry, director of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist. As people flocked to these retreats, the Marian Servants of Divine Providence created the Our Lady of Divine Providence School of Spirituality in Clearwater, Florida. It is associated with Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio and the Institute for Priestly Formation. The teachings of the Marian Servants are approved by the Vatican. It focuses on the excercises of Ignatian Spirituality.

People from the Diocese of Baton Rouge attending the retreats and school believed such a community “praying and working together” belonged in the diocese.

“We are a prayer community first,” said Landry. The style of prayer of the Marian Servants is contemplative, according to Mary Tauzin, spiritual director. There are opportunities to attend a 30-day retreat. Knowing everyone is not able to get away for a 30-day retreat, people can meet weekly with spiritual directors for approximately 8-9 months.

Ignatian Spirituality is not a “floating on puffy white cloud” form of prayer, stressed Tauzin and Landry.

“St. Ignatius was a soldier,” said Tauzin. “His whole perspective was fighting evil. It was combat.”

One of the “war manuals” in spiritual combat is Scripture, she noted.

“We pray for grace, read the Scriptures and use it as a platform to see and understand how the Lord is speaking to us,” said Tauzin.

“The word is alive,” said Landry

The messages coming from Scripture can be challenging, a “double-edged sword,” according to Landry.

“It will convict you. If you sit with Scripture it will prick your heart,” she said.

Tauzin agreed, saying “We get ahead of ourselves. When we open up and let the Lord speak to us and put ourselves aside, it removes the scales from our eyes and we see with the truth rather than what we have been telling ourselves.”

But if the word “cuts” it also provides a healing balm and direction for life. That is where spiritual direction helps provide a clearer path for those navigating through their spiritual life, said Landry. That is why many Marian Servants of the Eucharist attend the school of spirituality in Clearwater to become spiritual directors to help people going through difficult times.

“Maybe they have been hurt as a child,” said Landry. “You start with Scripture and something that is in it may bring something out of the dark into the light.”

“We go to God by meditating on Scriptures in order to heal,” said Tauzin. “We share our stories, we share our suffering and we deal with the pain. The Lord then brings us back to faith.”

Landry pointed out, “Many people today are taught, ‘Don’t cry, don’t do it.’ St. Ignatius said be aware of these emotions and bring them to the Lord … Just as Christ suffered, he calls us to suffer with him and be united with him.”

Tauzin and Landry said Marian Servants who serve as spiritual directors recognize God is the healer in these prayerful meetings. A spiritual director is taught to listen, reflect back what the person coming to them has said and recognizes when the Holy Spirit is moving. Most importantly, they teach the people to know themselves when the Holy Spirit is moving.

“The whole goal is to help them trust the Lord in all things,” said Tauzin.

Landry remembered a time when she struggled with some particular worries.

“I knelt down, and all I could do was say ‘Mercy,’ ” said Landry.

To her mind came a vision of Jesus and the words, “Jesus I trust in you,” the words associated with the Divine Mercy Chaplet. She recognized her spirit had been engrossed in worries and she calmed down as she realized God was asking her to turn her concerns over to him.

Landry and Tauzin said spiritual directors also receive spiritual direction to keep their own minds and spirits clear to help others. They are also supported by Marian Servant members who serve as prayer intercessors and pray for them and the other members of the community, for priests and the salvation of the world.

Meetings of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist begin with charismatic praise and worship, followed by a teaching, and the rosary. The last portion of the meeting is dedicated to healing and intercessory prayer.

The apostolic ministry of the Marian Servants is to look to heaven, where Mary keeps watch over everyone, and to entrust in her divine providence. Through their life examples, they help others make that same connection.

“The service we offer is to bring people to an understanding of their vocation in life – ‘This is what God has chosen for me to do,’ ” said Tauzin.

“It’s we who are living our virtues in life to the best of our abilities,” said Landry.

Those who think they may have a calling to join the Marian Servants of the Eucharist can visit their website at marianser vants.com.