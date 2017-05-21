By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Bishop Robert W. Muench announced several pastoral and diaconate appointments on May 20. All of the pastoral appointments are effective July 1.

Father Michael Alello, currently the pastor at St. Louis King of France in Baton Rouge, has been appointed administrator of St. Thomas More Church in Baton Rouge. Father Alello will remain as pastor at St. Louis King of France.

St. Thomas More pastor Father Tom Duhe is retiring. Father Duhe, who was ordained by Bishop Joseph V. Sullivan on May 5, 1978 at St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge, has been serving as pastor at St. Thomas since February, 2011. He also served as St. Thomas More pastor from 2007-10. He has also served as pastor at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church in Greenwell Springs, St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Lakeland and co-pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Baton Rouge. He has served on the director of the Continuing Formation of Priests and has been a member of the Presbyteral Council since 1989.

Father Edwin Martin, currently serving as parochial vicar at St. Thomas More, has been appointed to a similar position at St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge.

Deacon Patrick Broussard, who is scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood on May 28, has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Thomas More.

Father Brad Doyle has been appointed parochial vicar for the cluster parishes of St. James Church in St. James, and St. Philip Church and Our Lady of Peace Church, both in Vacherie. Currently, Father Doyle is currently parochial vicar at St. George Church in Baton Rouge.

Father Paul Gros has been appointed parochial vicar at St. George Church in Baton Rouge He had been serving as pastor the cluster parishes of St. Anne in Napoleonville, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville and St. Philomena in Labadieville.

Father Joshua Johnson has been appointed at pastor of Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant. Father Johnson has been serving as parochial vicar at St. Aloysius.

Father Reuben Dykes, currently parochial vicar at Holy Family Church in Port Allen, has been appointed parochial vicar at Christ the King Parish in Baton Rouge.

Deacon Ryan Hallford, who is also scheduled to be ordained May 28, has been appointed parochial vicar at Holy Family Church in Port Allen.

Father Charbel el Jamhoury has been appointed pastor at St. Agnes Parish in Baton Rouge, where is currently serving as administrator.

Father Joseph Vu has been appointed administrator to the cluster parishes of St. Anne in Napoleonville, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville and St. Philomena in Labadieville.

Bishop Muench also announced the retirement of Christ the King pastor Father Bob Stine. Father Stine, a graduate of St. Meinrad in St. Meinrad, Indiana in 1969 and Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans in 1972, was ordained by Bishop Robert E. Tracy on May 20, 1973 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Gramercy. He has been pastor at Christ the King since 2011, director of the Clergy Personnel Board since 2007. His pastorships included St. Mary of False River Church in New Roads, Holy Rosary and St. Francis Xavier Cabrini in Livonia.

He has also served as dean of the Southeast Deanery and Northwest Deanery, Minister to Priests, the Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors.

The bishop also announced that Timothy Grimes, who is scheduled to be ordained as transitional deacon May 28, will serve as deacon assistant in St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Parish in Albany.

Deacon Donald Ard has been appointed deacon assistant at St. Isidore the Farmer Church in Baker.

Deacon Michael Chiappetta has been appointed chaplain of nursing homes and Deacon John Veron appointed as deacon assistant at St. George. Deacon Veron, who has been serving as parish administrator at Holy Rosary since this past fall, will retain his duties as director of the Permanent Diaconate.

Deacon Samuel Collura has retired.

Bishop Muench also announced the assignments of seven permanent deacons who are scheduled to be ordained June 10: Steve Brunet will serve as deacon assistant at St. George; William Corbett at St. Margaret; Kirk Duplantis at St. Gabriel Church in St. Gabriel; George Hooper at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs; Timothy Messenger at St. Margaret, Gary Mooney at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge; and Minos Ponville at Holy Family.

Messenger will also serve as chaplain at the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel.