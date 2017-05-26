By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

Representing the only school in the state of Louisiana at a recent robotics world championship, several young students at Holy Family School in Port Allen proved that play and learning really do go hand in hand.

Students from Holy Family School in Port Allen invited to participate in the 2017 FIRST LEGO League Jr. World Festival Expos are third-grade team members, bottom row, left to right, Brayden Aguillard, Tyler Nereaux, Ann Corinne Ourso, Clarke Williams, Jesse Jones and Hunter Vallet, and second grade team members, top row, from left, Shawn Miller, Isabella Hammack, Dawson Templet, Weston Millard, Lillian Morales and Rylan Nereaux. Photo provided by Annie Cagle | Holy Family School

The second- and third-grade students, who regularly participate in Holy Family’s robotics club, won awards at the FIRST Lego League (FLL) Jr. World Festival Expos held in Houston during late April.

Second-graders Lillian Morales, Dawson Templet, Rylan Nereaux, Shawn Miller, Weston Millard and Isabella Hammack received the “Robust Design” trophy for their team’s entry.

Using the classic LEGO building toys and power motors, the students combined their understanding and application of construction knowledge to create a design considered the most solid and sturdiest in the competition.

Meanwhile, the school’s third-grade team, consisting of Ann Corinne Ourso, Brayden Aguillard, Clarke Williams, Jesse Jones, Tyler Nereaux and Hunter Vallet, took home the “Amazing Movement” trophy for their design which included an Orca, or killer whale, and a honeybee that moved using LEGO motors.

In addition, the students met and had a Facebook live interview with employees from Dow Chemical – Louisiana Operations, and second-grade student Isabella Hammack was chosen to meet with the vice president of Dow’s Gulf Coast operations for a special interview.

The 12 students, along with their robotics teacher, Annie Cagle, were asked to attend the junior world event, which encourages participants to explore real-world scientific problems by discovering and then applying science, technology, engineering and math (or STEM) concepts, after qualifying during state competition in December.

As the only public or private school in Louisiana (from a field of 30) selected to attend the world event, Holy Family celebrated with teams from other states in America as well as from eight other countries, including Canada, Egypt, Lebanon, Costa Rica, Panama, Mexico and China, according to Cagle.

The FIRST LEGO League Jr. event is modeled after the FIRST (“For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology”) LEGO League competition, which encourages older elementary and middle school students to solve tomorrow’s problems by practicing imaginative thinking and teamwork.

In the Jr. FLL, children aged 6 to 10 learn basic engineering and programming skills using a LEGO Education Inspire Model as well as create and present a poster about the theme.

Cagle said this year’s theme focused on discovering creatures with similar habitat and other characteristics of the honeybee, which ironically is Louisiana’s state insect.

She said her second-grade team chose to showcase a beaver that moved, while the third-grade team highlighted a killer whale that simulated jumping in and out of the water.

Cagle noted that the world event offered a great opportunity for her students to learn how far an interest and knowledge in robotics can take them, something she strives to teach the more than 70 students who choose to stay after school and be a part of her robotics club.

“We teach robotics for education,” Cagle said, noting how the extracurricular program has more than doubled in size since first being offered last year to students in grades 2-8.

“They learn how to do movement, how to program, how to code, and they learn things that they are not even aware of like team building and critical thinking,” she added.

Plus, in preparing for competition, Cagle said her students also learn time management and presentation skills.

For many students, that’s a tall order, but it’s one she admits the students in her robotics classes not only embrace, but also enjoy.

Michael Comeaux, principal at Holy Family, said he was proud of the students attending the world event and added that the robotics club not only exposes students to STEM-related activities, but also lets them see that “learning can be fun.”

Cagle added that the world event had an extra benefit this year, as students were able to see other cultures.

A highlight of the event for the students, she said, was exchanging “swaps” or small items representing their state with students from other states and countries, and she even had one student issue a personal goal.

“He said he wanted to learn one foreign word from each country before the event was over,” she said.