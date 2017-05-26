Maddie Dowling, second from left, and Eva Lee, two juniors from St. Michael High School in Baton Rouge, were recently honored with a Barefoot Pedals Scholarship recognizing their musical ability, leadership skills and love of faith. The scholarship, established by the Barefoot Pedals Foundation in memory of Jeffrey David Nola, a Catholic High alumnus and educator, is presented annually to students entering their senior year and who show the values and characteristics Nola lived his life promoting. Presenting the scholarships to Dowling and Lee on April 25 during a special school assembly were Mike Nola, left, Jeff Nola’s father, and Andrew Brown, Barefoot Pedals Foundation chair. Photo provided by Kristi Watts | St. Michael High School