Ashlyn Hazlip, an eighth grade student at St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge, lays a wreath of flowers on a statue of Mary during the school’s annual May Crowning ceremony. Hazlip, who was led in procession to crown Mary by the school’s second graders, was nominated for her strong faith life, Christian values and respect for human dignity. Photo provided by Bridgette DiGerolamo | St. Jean Vianney School