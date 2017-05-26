Fourth-grade students at Holy Ghost School in Hammond donned costumes to represent story characters for their annual Character Day. Students were assigned the task of reading a book and then becoming the book’s main character as they presented an oral report for their fellow classmates. Their creativity was abundant as they chose to be characters from a wide range of book selections including Harry Potter, Captain Underpants, Geronimo Stilton and Babe Ruth, as well as characters from popular books and series, such as the “Fairy” books, School of the Dead, Dork Diaries, Wings of Fire, Abigail Walker and Thea Stilton. Pictured are several of the students dressed as characters including: kneeling, from left, Brock Baudean and Titus Showers; and standing, from left, Aryan Kumar, Konnor Burkes, Carsyn Couvillion, Lauren Coats, Breeanna Thompson, Paisley Collett, Eri Thompson, Jade Thiel and Rye Lauderdale. Photo provided by Cindy Wagner | Holy Ghost School