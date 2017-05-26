This is the last column of mine you will read before Pentecost Sunday, two more Sundays to come. Since Easter, the Sunday Gospels have been about the appearances of Jesus to his apostles and disciples after his resurrection. The first readings of the Masses have been drawn from the Acts of the Apostles, telling us about the promise Jesus made to his followers about his Spirit, the Spirit of God or Holy Spirit, that they would receive after his ascension into heaven. We can hear these promises as ancient history read to us on the Sundays after Easter, or we can hear them as promises being fulfilled in our midst today.

Jesus taught his disciples to seek with the promise that they would find, to ask and the Spirit would be given to them. That is still true; it is happening now. We are baptized, most of us as infants, and anointed with chrism as a sign of the Spirit of God who will make us his temple. I doubt if between age one month and seven years we are very aware of the Spirit’s presence within us. Our parents, of course, seeing us in our holier moments (asleep) know that we are little angels. At age seven we make our first holy Communion. Having taught second graders in a couple of parishes I pastored, I was amazed, at times, by their spiritual insights. There was a spark of the Spirit in them. And they can understand the Eucharist as a special presence of Jesus. Confirmation at age 16 or 17 can be decision time for a teenager. Do I want God in my life or not? They are old enough to know that a yes means they have to follow Jesus’ commandments, beatitudes, love neighbor as thyself, sacrifice and forgiveness. Some don’t want to give themselves so generously and search for “intellectual” reasons not to. But most feel the tug of Jesus’s Spirit and say yes. Many in college and young adulthood are overcome by their seeming invulnerability and the glamour of the world they live in and become deaf to the call of the Spirit within them. Many others, however, do grow in awareness of their spiritual selves and seek avenues and careers in which they can follow that Spirit’s lead. Finally, marriage, children and the challenges of life lead many back to the Spirit of God that Jesus promised us.

We have heard in the Mass Scriptures these past weeks Jesus commissioning his disciples to go into the world and be witnesses to him. They, who had their faith shattered by his crucifixion, became transformed by his resurrection and the gift of his Spirit. They boldly preached the truth of his resurrection despite the threat of their imprisonment and even death. This witness continued when the Spirit was given to many more at Pentecost. Such transformation continues today. In fact, it is the only proof we will ever have and can give of the truth of our faith. If people see the love of Jesus, the self-giving sacrifice of Jesus, and the hope of eternal life with Jesus that governs our life and death, then we too are his witnesses and his Spirit is visible in us.

This is how Christianity works, how it spreads. Think about it—you too have seen Christ’s Spirit working in your world. Each of us has had his or her own experiences. I can only share a few examples. But you will have your own.

This one I have used before, but indulge me. It has affected us all for the past 52 years. I was a graduate student in Rome from 1960 to 1964. The Second Vatican Council began in the fall of 1962. Twenty-five hundred bishops attended the council. Most came expecting it to last one session, about three months. They came expecting little to change. Something happened in that first session. Somehow, they all, or almost all (final votes ran 2,300 for, 200 against) realized that to make Christ’s message effective, the church had to change. It had to preach from the Scriptures, not from catechisms, to make its liturgy understandable in the language of the people, to give them an active part in their worship and in the life of their parishes and dioceses. All, not just priests and nuns, had to become evangelizers. The American bishops even used our lecture hall as a classroom to be taught by our best Scripture scholars and theologians. That kind of transformation can only be achieved by God’s Spirit.

Since that time, our church has had its ups and downs, but it continues to move in the same spirit-filled direction. The laity have realized the call of their baptism and taken an ever more active role in our parishes and dioceses. As the numbers of priests, nuns and brothers have declined, more of the laity have become full-time church workers, Scripture scholars and theologians, married deacons and even missionaries. The following is a report from the field from one of those missionaries, Katie Schmidt, in Peru with her husband, Taylor, and their six children. (Missionaries of Family Missions Company, Abbeville)

I knew instantly when I walked in that she was near death. When I returned home I called Padre Paco and asked him to come and administer the anointing of the sick. That evening Padre Paco came after Mass to administer the sacrament. When we entered the room you could sense the sadness from Leanor’s family. As Padre Paco started preparing to anoint her, he asked her family for more information about her. Leanor was 95 years old and the only sacrament she had received was baptism. Her husband had been dead for over 20 years. After a short lesson on the Eucharist and the sacrament of confirmation, Padre gladly confirmed her and gave her first Communion. He then administered the anointing of the sick. He encouraged her to continue to pray and to trust in Jesus. He kissed her head and left.

It was a week later that I returned with Communion. Leanor looked much better, and by the next week she was back to sitting out front of her house, watching the day pass by. The Lord had healed her!

Months later, Leanor was in the hospital. Her body was shutting down. She couldn’t eat or drink. She couldn’t move or talk. All of her fingers and toes were incredibly swollen and blood was starting to pool on the back of her legs and arms. The doctors determined there was nothing left for them to do; so they sent her home to die.

When she returned home, we offered to bring her Communion and to pray for her. As we left, we reminded her that she had just received Jesus and that she should continue to trust in him. She should trust that he is either going to call her home to be with him or that he is going to heal her. As we hugged her, we told her we would be back.

The following week, Padre Paco was able to once again come to administer the anointing of the sick. As soon as we stepped in the house, I knew something was different. Her children were smiling, filled with joy. When we walked into Leanor’s room, she was sitting up and talking. She was so excited to see Padre Paco. She joyously replied yes when he asked if she wanted to receive Jesus.

God has healed her twice now. Many people have commented that she must still be around because she did something wrong. On the contrary, God has chosen to heal Leanor to remind our pueblo that he still works miracles. He has also shown our town the power and graces of the sacraments. He also shows them how he works through those with incredible faith. How many countless times did our Savior say, “Your faith has healed you?”

I would say that the Spirit Jesus promised is still moving and blowing. Happy Pentecost!

