From the pulpit to the dinner table to casual conversation we often hear ad nausea the expression, “Life is precious,” to the point where it is more of a cliché and lacking any real meaning.

However, God often makes it a habit of reinforcing the preciousness of life, and at the same time reminding us of our own mortality. Recently, and perhaps because he was bored on a lazy Sunday afternoon, God elected to teach me a few lessons that were long forgotten.

The afternoon began to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to visit the first-born child of a couple who I am privileged to be called their friend. Their son was born eight weeks early, but, fortunately, he has no health problems and his hospital stay should be short.

Although not actually being able to hold the baby (my friends are much smarter than that!) I was able to hold his little hands, which were surprisingly strong, and even more gratifying, look into his eyes, which reflected the hope of a future he cannot even fathom a week into his young life.

The mood was festive, and there was plenty of laughter, especially as the proud papa made one of his early, and shall we say, clumsy, attempts at changing a diaper.

After reveling in the joy of new life, the next stop was to a retirement home to visit my dad, who is facing end-of-life issues. The exuberance of youth has long since faded, and his eyes, those same eyes that once watched over me crouched behind home plate playing catcher in little league baseball, are fatigued, clouded by a storybook of memories that are now fleeting.

The alpha and omega, the beginning and the end of the life cycle.

Tears rinsed my eyes at each visit, with those of happiness rejoicing in the birth of a newborn baby. Happy for the blank canvas that is his life, hopeful it will be rewarding and of great service to others. Most importantly, prayerful that God will be his co-artist as he paints his own life portrait.

As with most visits to my dad, tears of sadness welled up inside of me, the dam holding until I returned to the car, where they refused to be restrained any longer. The once strong man whom I idolized as a child and have been fortunate to call my friend as an adult is wilting away.

The arms that once held me (I still have pictures to prove it) reduced to mere twigs, the mind that once offered insight, advice and a fertile ground for his immense sense of humor is losing ground, no match to the foe we call age.

Yet, on this particular day, those tears of sadness became joyful, not because he was dying but with the realization that he will likely soon experience his own rebirth, born again in a place far greater than anything we could imagine on earth.

At no other time in my own life has the promise of eternal salvation been so poignantly demonstrated. While a newborn prepares to embark on his own earthly life, during which he will undoubtedly experience boundless joy and some disappointment, my dad is in his own way preparing for a far different journey, one that ultimately we will all travel, for it is a path that none can escape.

The alpha and the omega, the beginning and the end.

Life is indeed precious, which is why each day is God’s personal gift to us, and for that we should always be thankful.

Meek is editor of The Catholic Commentator and can be reached at rmeek@diobr.org.