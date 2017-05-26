Ordinations – Deacons Pat Broussard and Ryan Hallford will be ordained as priests for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, and Tim Grimes will be ordained as a transitional deacon Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Cathedral, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-387-5928.

Summer Mat Courses – The Office of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Baton Rouge will have summer Ministry and Theology courses from June 28 – July 10. To register, visit evangcatbr.org. Under the Certification tab select Registration System. For more information,﻿ call 225-336-8760.

New Orleans Retreat – Father Anthony Rigoli OMI will present a preached silent retreat, “Finding God’s Compassion and Mercy in Our Daily Lives,” Friday, June 9 – Sunday, June 11 at the Archdioces of New Orleans Retreat Center, 5500 St. Mary St., Metaire. For more information, visit retreats.arch-no.org.

SoulCore – SoulCore, a contemplative workout which features praying the rosary with core strengthening, stretching and full body movements, will take place in the Small Hall of Immaculate Conception Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs on Wednesday, May 31, 6:30 p.m. (glorious); Thursday, June 8, 6:30 p.m. (luminous) and Monday, June 12, 9:15 a.m. (joyful). For more information, contact Amanda Milton at 225-938-5236.

Vacation Bible Schools – The following churches will be hosting vacation Bible schools: Holy Ghost Church, 601 North Oak St., Hammond, “Maker Fun Factory,” Monday, June 19 – Friday, June 23, to volunteer or register your child, at vbspro.events/p/events/holyghost; Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette St., Baton Rouge, “Tracking Mary: Mysteries and Messages,” Monday, June 5 – Friday, June 9 in the parish activity center; for information, email jessica.milburn@olomchurch.com, or call 225-926-1883; St. John the Baptist Church, 24727 McHugh Dr., Zachary, “Surfing with the Holy Spirit,” Monday, June 30 – Friday, June 2, St. John gym. For information, call 225-654-5778.