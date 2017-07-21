St. Joseph’s Academy seniors Abby Shortess and Isabel Grandy brought home silver medals from the 2017 GENIUS Olympiad, held June 12 – ﻿17 at the State University of New York at Oswego. This international high school project competition draws approximately 1,200 participants each year from all over the world. The competition focuses on environmental issues. GENIUS Olympiad promotes a global understanding of environmental challenges and the achievement of sustainability through research in five disciplines: science, visual and performing arts, business, writing and robotics. Shortess and Grandy won silver medals for their science projects.