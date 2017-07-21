I think that we should celebrate a Grandparent’s Day on July 26. In May we celebrate Mother’s Day, in June Father’s Day, but grandparents do not have a yearly day to celebrate. How many times have I been told by grandparents how wonderful it is to have grandchildren. You must have heard the same thing, even expressed the same way: “Shucks, I wish we could have skipped parenthood and gone straight to being grandparents.” The first seems to be an awful lot of work and some heartache too. Children are adorable as infants, cute when they are young, but they do become teenagers. Then they tell their parents how much they hate them for holding them accountable for things like their behavior, schoolwork and grades, spending of money, breaking of curfews, etc.

But grandparenthood, ahhh, that’s a special pleasure. How would a Catholic priest know? Well, I am a great uncle. I couldn’t miss being one with 22 nieces and nephews, 11 of each. And every time one of them has a newborn, my cell phone goes berserk with text messages. Every one of my seven sisters and my sister-in-law can’t stop sending texts with congrats, oohs and ahhhs about pictures, anecdotes about when they had babies, and of course, prayers and best wishes. While I am pleased and grateful for the new baby and the joy it brings to everyone in the family, my biggest prayer is that I will not forget to silence my cell phone while celebrating Mass when one of these texting eruptions occurs.

Christmas cards are another indication of the great joy and importance of grandparents. As I type this, I only have to look to the right wall of my home office to see my bookcase completely covered by Christmas cards composed of photos of grandparents and their grandchildren. Some have the grandparents, parents and grandchildren, others, just the grandparents and grandchildren, and some just the grandchildren with the grandparents’ names embossed as the senders. There is a lot of love and pride on that wall.

So, we really should have a national Grandparent’s Day. Why on July 26? Well, that is the feast day of Saints Joachim and Anne, the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the grandparents of Jesus. We know for certain that Jesus had grandparents. As to their real names, sacred Scripture doesn’t give us any clues. However, 2,000 years ago we can be sure that grandparents were important and greatly revered. There must have been stories about Mary’s parents because there are traditions about not only their names but even their whereabouts when Jesus was a boy.

The Gospels in the Bible only tell us of one episode in the boyhood of Jesus. That is when he was discovered lost by his parents when they were returning home to Nazareth from a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. St. Luke’s Gospel (2:41-52) says that he was 12 years old when he stayed behind in Jerusalem as his parents began their journey home, thinking he was in the caravan with their relatives and acquaintances. They looked for him three days before finding him in the temple “sitting in the midst of the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions.”

Jesus may have been familiar with Jerusalem for another reason. There is a story, a tradition, not in the New Testament, that at some point, Jesus’ grandparents, given the names Joachim and Anne, had a house in Jerusalem. It was near the pool of Bethesda, where Jesus later in his public ministry would heal a man who had been ill for 38 years. Today on that site there is a religious house owned by a missionary order named Les Missionaires d’Afrique (Missionaries of Africa), also called “The White Fathers” because of their white habits. One of them, Father Jacques Seynaeve, taught Scripture at LSU for a number of years and accompanied me and my parishioners from St. Thomas More Parish in Baton Rouge on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem in 1993. The White Fathers treated us to wine and cheese and showed us the excavated columns that had formed the five porticoes around the Pool of Bethesda and told us the legend of the house of Joachim and Anne.

Raising children in today’s world is not easy. Families can experience many hardships and tragedies. Divorce is sadly prevalent. But grandchildren are proof that it is all worth it. Grandparents deserve their day of recognition and celebration. Saints Joachim and Anne, pray for us.

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.

P.S. The evening before I left on vacation, a friend informed me that the all-knowing eye of Google had spied an error in the above column, a big one – America already has a Grandparents Day. In 1978 President Jimmy Carter established it on the Sunday after Labor Day. I had already submitted the column to my editor, and I considered pulling it, but then told myself no for the following reasons:

1) Hardly anyone seems to remember this presidential act. Even the greeting card people don’t seem to really promote it.

2) We Catholics, and some other Christians who agree with us on the theological question of praying to friends in heaven, also known as saints, enjoy doing so on specific feast days that celebrate their life and holiness.

For Grandparents Day, who can top Jesus’ own grandparents, Joachim and Anne.

3) I had far too much fun writing this column not to share it.