Roaryville Retreat – Susan Rush will present a lectio divina and centering prayer retreat, “Embracing Oneness – Renewing Our Contemplative Life,” Friday, Aug. 4 – Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula. For information, call Vivien Michals at 504-944-4000 or email viviemichals@gmail.com.

Divorce Healing Program – The Divorce Healing Program of St. Alphonsus Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, will meet beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., at St. Francis Room C of the church. There is a $20 one-time registration fee. For a complete schedule, visit alphonsus.org. For more information, call 225-261-4650.

Charismatic Jubilee Celebration – Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will hold a “Jubilee Celebration” Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. Bishop Sam Jacob and Andi Oney will be the guest speakers. Lunch is provided and no registration is required. For more information, call 225-636-2464.

Summer Leisure Learning – A Summer Leisure Learning Program, “Relativism,” will be held Thursdays, July 27 and Aug. 3, in the Faith Formation Center at

Immaculate Conception Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-665-5359.

Supper and Substance – The second annual diocesan wide Supper and Substance, “The Ultimate Married Couples Date Night” will be held Saturday, July 29 at St. George Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Jan and Lloyd Tate will speak on, “What I Wish I Knew Before I Got Married.” There will also be dinner and dancing. Cost is $75 per couple. Register at mfldiobr.org. For more information, email brfroeba@gmail.com.

Mass honoring God the Father – Msgr. Robert Berggreen, pastor of St. Mary of False River Church in New Roads, will celebrate a Mass honoring “God the Father of All Time” Monday, Aug. 7 at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. Confessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. For more information, call 225-383-4127.

Retrouvaille – Married couples experiencing relationship problems, difficulties or crises are invited to attend the next “Retrouvaille Weekend,” Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. For more information or registration, ﻿call Randall and Robin Bellard at 225-271-4092 or visit helpourmarriage.com.

Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites – The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites welcomes all who are interested in developing their prayer life according to the Carmelite saints. The next meeting will be Sunday, Aug. 13, 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center in St. Gabriel’s Room, 444 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-3181 or 225-803-3391, or email robertwhite456@att.net.

STM Bible Study – St. Thomas More Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, will hold a Bible study focusing on the Book of James, “James: Pearls for Wise Living,” on Mondays, 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 22, 9:30 a.m., through Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14. For more information, call Sarah Neau at 225-275-3940 or email sarah@stmchurch.org.