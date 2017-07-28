The Catholic Commentator

The image was daunting, piercing through the heart and right to the soul of Father Jason Palermo.

Father Jason Palermo, pastor at St. Joseph Church in French Settlement and St. Stephen the Martyr Church in Maurepas, places a replica of the Shroud of Turin in the old St. Joseph Church. Father Palermo said he is using the shroud to educate people on the suffering Christ endured on the cross. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Before him was the Shroud of Turin, the stain of Jesus’ blood evidence of the torture and suffering he endured at the hands of Roman soldiers on the day he was crucified. The image is lasting and one that Father Palermo, who is pastor at St. Joseph Church in French Settlement and St. Stephen the Martyr in Maurepas, wants to share and educate others on the torturous sacrifice Christ endured.

“First impressions are often lasting ones,” Father Palermo said of his 2008 trip to Italy when he first saw a copy of the shroud. He and Father Paul Yi, who lived across the hall from each other while they were attending Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, had made the trip to Italy with six other people.

“Back then, (Father Yi) taught me many spiritual things and continues to do so,” Father Palermo said. “He had a list of places that he researched and wanted to visit and he invited me to tag along one day.”

One of the stops was the Church of Santa Croce, where the relics of the crucifixion are venerated. Father Palermo said he was awestruck by the sign that had been placed over the Jesus’ head, along with one of nails, some of the thorns from the crown, and even the finger bones of St. Thomas the Apostle that are among the relics.

However, for Father Palermo the best was yet to come. What he called “the icing on the cake” came when Father Yi, who is currently the chancellor for the Diocese of Baton Rouge along with pastor at Ascension of Our Lord Church and St. Francis of Assisi Church, both in Donaldsonville, as well as administrator at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in White Castle and St. Joan of Arc Church in Bayou Pigeon, showed Father Palermo a replica of the shroud in an adjacent room.

“I was engrossed by it,” Father Palermo said. “I thought to myself, as St. Thomas did, ‘My Lord and my God.’

“In my soul I felt a stirring. It was as if Jesus were saying, ‘Do you see what I endured out of love for you?'”

“When you look at the shroud, you see a different side of the crucifixion, you see a different side of Jesus’ suffering,” he added. “You don’t see an artist depiction of the crucifixion, you see the actual wounds.”

Based on that experience, Father Palermo developed a vision of educating others, wanting people to understand Christ “endured a great deal of pain and suffering and at times we have to deprive ourselves of certain things” and the freedom that comes with the sacrifice.

Reinforcement of his vision came in 2016 when a youth group from St. Joseph Church and St. Stephen the Martyr Church stopped at the Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama on a youth trip that would ultimately take them to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Father Palermo said while exploring the shrine, he noticed the Poor Clare nuns had acquired a replica of the shroud.

He spent a few moments explaining Jesus’ wounds to the youth, who appeared to be engrossed and asked many questions.

“You could tell that the Holy Spirit was working today,” Father Palermo said. “They kept starting at it and gave it their undivided attention.

“I left there determined that we would get our own copy.”

Through extensive research, Father Palermo learned the Shroud of Turin Education and Research Association in Colorado offered digital photographic copies of the original shroud. The order was placed in February, with the expectation of unveiling the shroud at the beginning of Lent.

Although that plan would be delayed because of ongoing flood recovery among parishioners, the unveiling came, perhaps fittingly, on Palm Sunday.

“When the lights came on during the Gloria, people didn’t really notice the shroud images at first, but I could see some of them looking at them in the side alcove of the church with puzzled and curious looks on their faces,” Father Palermo said.

He incorporated the shroud into his Easter homily at St. Joseph and St. Stephen and the replica traveled to St. Stephen on the Second Sunday of Easter, when the Divine Mercy was celebrated.

“To have it here is the realization of a dream,” Father Palermo said. “It is a tangible teaching tool to help me in the time of the new evangelization we live, to try to gauge people where they are of ‘I’ll see it and than I’ll believe it.’

“They can learn better if they have this tangible relic from the past.”

Father Palermo has even taken the shroud on the road, making its debut at a prayer breakfast of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The meeting was the first since the flood, and Father Palermo was asked to make a presentation, his second in front of the group.

“When I brought (the shroud) in they had no idea what this was,” he said, adding that the majority of the group is non-Catholic but Christian.

“I think they focused on the Jesus who was resurrected, and while we focus on that as well, the thing is we also realize that Christ suffered for us,” Father Palermo said. “For some of us to get to the resurrection you have to understand what Christ endured.

“We all have pain in our lives. To think what the Romans engineered and what God himself endured when we go through our pain helps us understand that God knows more about it than we do.”

He said he believes the message he was able to get across was that faith and reason are to be in communion with each other, and that scientific tests being performed today only prove what “we already know from faith and what Scripture tells us.”

His mission is to continue to use the shroud and educate people about Christ’s suffering because one can never know the Savior enough. He said there is always something about Jesus’ life that can be learned.

“The goal here is to also realize it wasn’t just two nail marks, two feet marks and one in the side,” Father Palermo said. “Jesus was covered top to bottom, front to back with wounds. God loved me enough to go through that.”