By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

It was a week filled with sweat, paint, dust, aching muscles from hard work, heat and thunderstorms for youth on a 10th annual “Mission of Mercy” in the St. James and Vacherie area July 9-15. Outshining that was laughing, singing, dancing, praying, venturing into places they never saw themselves going to before and deep conversations of faith. When the young missionaries heard the invitation “come back again” from the people they loved and served that week, their reply was “definitely.”

Cecilia Campesi put tape around the door at a home on Barras Street in St. James during a mission by youth in the Vacherie and St. James area. Photos by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

This was not the first time many of the youth had been on the mission, yet some were having a first time cross-cultural experience by working on two Baptist churches in the St. James area.

Before starting work for the day and after work, the youth prayed with members of the congregations, something which touched the youth’s hearts.

Ryan Aultman of St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge who worked on the 113-year-old Mt. Triumph Church, said he discovered God shows himself everywhere.

“It’s so different from Baton Rouge. You can go to church and not know people. But here it’s so interesting because everyone knows each other,” said Aultman.

John Norris of St. Isidore Church in Baker said “They are really involved in the church here. They praise the Lord for three hours. In many other churches, people are there for an hour and are ready to go.”

Visitation teams prayed together with the people they visited during Mission of Mercy in the Vacherie and St. James area.

Further down off River Road, at Mt. Bethel Church, Kristina Bouquet said working on a church was similar, yet different, than working on a house.

“You work a little harder on a church because it’s Jesus’ home,” said Bouquet.

Kent Dempster of Our Lady of Peace Church in Vacherie said although he is from the area his eyes were opened to new facets of it.

“I’ve lived here all my life, but I’ve been to streets and houses I’ve never seen before,” said Dempster.

The youth working at both churches said they hoped they were making the people of the congregations happy, to which the pastors enthusiastically affirmed they were.

Jack Wilfert helps “restore the ring” to the bell at Mt. Bethel Church in St. James.

“Look at them,” said a smiling Reverend Harry Joseph Sr. of Mt. Triumph. He noted that one of the youth would say, “Thumbs up reverend,” and give him a high five. “These kids have been an inspiration to us. They’ve enjoyed themselves. They are nothing but fun and we love them.”

At Mt. Bethel, Reverend Charles Geason expressed surprise when the youth invited him to attend a community dinner at Our Lady of Peace that was being hosted that Friday for the people the young missionaries served.

“Y’all have been working here all week for me and you’re feeding me?” asked Reverend Geason, who said the youth were a “gift from God.”

Working on a house on Barras Street in St. James, Cecelia Campesi, from St. Aloysius Church, put tape around a door prior to painting.

“I’ve heard about this (mission) before so I had to see it for myself,” said Campesi, who found the blessings outweighed the challenges she faced.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver cooked “sticky chicken and rice” and white beans for the youth on a mission trip in the Vacherie and St. James area.

“The heat is definitely a challenge and it’s hard work. “But it’s been so worth it getting to know the people of the community,” she said.

Young entrepreneur John Patrick McCullen, from St. Aloysius and a student at Catholic High School, put his skills from his pressure washing business to work at several homes in the Vacherie area.

“You have to make sure that you have a lot of time and the mental capacity to get the job done,” said McCullen. “You have to be patient – you are getting dirt and grime out of the concrete. It’s a lot of labor.”

Some of the youth also worked in the Our Lady of Peace rectory, cleaning and painting walls and other jobs that needed to be done. They sang and danced as they worked and even painted a smiley face before getting to the more “serious coats of paint.”

Camille Lanasa scrapes paint off the side of Mt. Triumph Baptist Churin St. James.

Also included in the “works of mercy” was visiting the sick and the elderly. Teams of youth were out “knocking on doors” and brightening the days of those they visited. They happily prayed with and pored over pictures of loved ones with the people, who unpacked treasures of stories about their lives and the life in their community.

“I enjoyed listening to their stories,” said Kristynn Bettencourtt of St. George Church in Baton Rouge. “Even though some of them are old and not in the best of health, they still have faith. That’s inspiring to me.”

After a long day of work, boys and girls separately were welcomed into the homes of couples in order to take baths or showers before dinner, which was prepared by a different group of volunteers each night. While youth “waited their turn” they had in-depth conversations with the homeowners, as they shared details about their day and listened to the homeowner’s words of faith and encouragement.

Mike and Claudette Davis, one of the couples welcoming the youth to their Vacherie home, said they had recently retired and wanted a chance to meet the youth who were making such a difference in the area. They had heartfelt conversations that ran the gamut, including the youth’s future plans, life in the church parishes and history of the area. Learning one youth particularly liked chocolate, they made sure to have some on hand.

“Today you hear so many negative things about the youth – that they’re into the wrong things and doing the wrong things,” said Mike Davis. “It’s nice to see some youth out together making a difference and that their parents have done a good job.”

The Davises gave the youth a heartfelt thanks for their work.

“I know you are having fun, but you are learning things that you can take back to your parish. What you are doing is very, very important to the community – you are the future of the church,” said Mike Davis.

Pam Folse, a committee member of Our Lady of Peace working with the other participating churches all year to organize the mission, said the youth’s presence buoyed the local communities. As she went about picking up foods and supplies and other tasks, she received many comments about how nice it was to see that the youth cared enough to come to their community and help. She said the mission has been transformational for the youth, the community volunteers by their side and those they serve.

“It’s been a beautiful experience,” said Folse.

Madilyn David pressure washes a home in the Vacherie area as part of “Mission of Mercy” in the Vacherie and St. James area.