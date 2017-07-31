The Catholic Commentator

The joy, hopes and dreams of a couple expecting a baby can be stripped away when the child dies before or shortly after birth.

According to statistics from the National Institute of Health, each year approximately 26,000 in the United States babies are stillborn. As much as 65 percent of all known and unknown conceptions in miscarriage, according to the National Vital Statistics Report.

“It’s much more common than people might think,” said Danielle Van Haute, respect life coordinator for the Office of Marriage and Family Life for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

The Office of Marriage and Family Life and Office of Worship are providing materials for parents who are looking for somewhere to turn to for information and solace after suffering such a loss.

According to Darryl Ducote, director of the Office of Marriage and Family Life, his office discovered the need for such resources after receiving calls from laity and priests asking for recommendations for materials to help parents who have experienced a miscarriage or early infant death.

“We did a review of the audience of our website. We discovered that the most sought after part of our website was information about miscarriage and early infant death,” Ducote said.

“All of that put together made us realize us that there is a need that is not being addressed in regards to miscarriage and early infant death.”

The OMFL examined resources from several dioceses across the United States.

“After reviewing those resources, we decided to combine several of them and create our own publications,” Ducote said. “We developed three specific resources to address miscarriage and sudden infant death.”

One booklet focuses on mourning the loss of an unborn child or infant. The book covers topics such as the question of baptism, the deceased child’s remains, the liturgical rites, the process of grief and the role of faith.

The booklet notes that last year Louisiana passed a law that states when a delivery occurs at a healthcare facility, the facility is required to notify the parents that they have the right to request the baby’s remains for burial.

Additionally, there is a booklet concerning the order for naming and commendation for a deceased child. It contains rituals and prayer options when a child dies before birth. It contains a certificate that can be filled out to mark the occasion.

A third booklet is pastoral notes of the liturgical rites for mourning the loss of an unborn child or infant. It contains information concerning the types of rites that can be used with parents of deceased, stillborn or miscarried unbaptized infants. It also talks about pastoral care of parents and family members who have lost a child, including those who have lost a child through abortion.

According to Father Tom Ranzino, vicar general of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and director of the diocese’s Office of Worship, the rites convey that when there is the death of an unborn or newborn child it is important to remember that they are dealing with a human being and not a concept.

He said the rites contain language that will console the parents about the things they will not get to see or experience with the child.

“These parents, in love, created a person who is now living with God,” said Father Ranzino,

“We priests have to go gently,” he added. “There could be anger or resentfulness at the child’s death – it could affect a marriage. There’s a lot of dynamics going on.”

Father Ranzino said the pastoral notes confirm that a priest, deacon or representative of the church shares the grief or pain the couple is experiencing and still spreads hope, even in that moment of grief.

“We want to spread the message that God is very faithful, to share what we, the church believe,” he said.

Van Haute and Ducote said the booklets confirm that the dignity of human life begins at conception and that grieving is natural for a child loss at any stage of life.

Ducote said, “I think the experience of miscarriage, particularly, is misunderstood by the general population in the sense that most people look at it as unfortunate circumstances. The parents are urged to ‘just get over it’ without realizing that for the parents this is a significant moment of grief because the moment they realized they were pregnant they already began to invest in that child, and in some cases physically – such setting up the nursery, naming the child. Elements are starting to fall into place long before the child is born. So when there is a miscarriage there is significant grief on the part of the parents and the extended family and society and even the clergy in some cases.”

Van Haute said, “We know much more about the grief process than we did 10, 20, 30 years or more ago. People were not even encouraged to see their baby who was stillborn. This is the experience of women I know who are in their 70s and 80s.”

Van Haute knows from her own personal experience of losing a son at three weeks old that the loss of a child is heartbreaking for parents.

“This is something near and dear to my heart,” said Van Haute. “You never forget that child. That child is always a part of you.”

During such a time, it may be hard for parents to absorb all the information being given to them, so the booklets can be helpful for the parents, as well as people wanting to help.

“It (grief) has its own time and its own process,” said Van Haute.

The booklets, which are free of charge, are being delivered to church parish offices in the diocese. The churches can also contact the Office of Marriage and Family life for more copies.