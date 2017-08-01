The Catholic Commentator

Carnival krewes traditionally feature a monarch of some type, but how many can call Christ their king?

The Mission Krewe, which combines youth from the Albany area and the Diocese of Portland, Oregon, drew 56 young people and adults recently. The retreat, which was hosted by St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Church this year, alternates between Albany and Portland. Photos provided by Father Jamin David | St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland

For the unique and cross-country Mission Krewe, not only is Christ their monarch, but their route has them parading from the Pacific Northwest to the swamps of south Louisiana, serving some of most needy of families in both of those areas.

“Our Rex (a popular New Orleans krewe that parades on Mardi Gras Day) is the crucified Christ, and we pick up his cross in the work that we do for the vulnerable in our communities,” said Father Jamin David, pastor at St. Margaret. Queen of Scotland in Albany and St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel in Springfield and co-founder of the Mission Krewe along with Father Michael Vuky, a priest in the Diocese of Portland, Oregon.

Father David and Father Vuky, who studied canon law together at Catholic University of American in 2008, developed the idea for the Mission Krewe several years ago. Father Vuky previously had taken his youth group from the parishes where he served on an annual international field trip.

However, Portland diocesan officials eventually nixed that practice, so, as Father David said, “they decided to come to the next best place in the world, New Orleans, which has its own missionary work (needs).”

In 2013, St. Margaret parishioners hosted Father Vuky’s youth group, assisting with providing accommodations, food and enculturation. At the time, St. Margaret did not have an active youth group.

“Most of the (young people) had never been out of Oregon much less to the Deep South so it was a culture shock,” Father David recalled with a smile.

The young people spent the week assisting flood victims rebuild their homes, including painting, installing a tile floor and even gutting one house.

He said the experience was well received by all involved, so a decision was made to skip a year to develope and initiate a formal relationship among the church parishes. In 2015, the Oregon youth returned to Louisiana but by this time Father David had revived St. Margaret’s youth group.

The young people worked in homes that needed some type of mission assistance.

“It worked very well,” Father David said, adding that it was decided that in the odd years the Oregon youth would visit Louisiana, and a contingent from Albany would visit Portland in the even years. “Last year, we did the same thing in Portland and worked with Habitat for Humanity. The (young people) were able to experience the beauty (of the Pacific Northwest.).”

The Mission Krewe recently wrapped up its last venture in Louisiana, spending the mornings assisting flood victims rebuild their homes. The 56 young people and adults worked on one home in Denham Springs and several houses in north Baton Rouge, including gutting one that had not been touched since the flood.

The work included painting, making repairs and installing a new tile floor.

“The biggest thing when we first started doing it was to give the kids an understanding that the church isn’t just confined to the small buildings and places where we are comfortable and go to Mass,” Father David said. “The church is a lot larger than that and to realize the true missionary and outreach you don’t have to be international. There is plenty of it in your own backyard so you don’t have to take an exotic trip around the world to help somebody.

“Of course, particularly for Louisiana, we seem to be stricken by every natural disaster known to man.”

But don’t think it’s all work and no play. The afternoons and evenings are dedicated to exploring the culture of a particular region, mixing in pleasure with education. This year, the group visited the LSU Rural Museum, Rosedown Plantation in St. Francisville, spent a day exploring the French Quarter in New Orleans that included Father David celebrating Mass at St. Louis Cathedral, a swamp tour where some lucky individuals were able to hold a baby alligator and a tour of Avery Island and other sites in the Lafayette area.

Father Cary Bani, pastor at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in St. Francisville, celebrated Mass while the group was in St. Francisville, and on the last day St. Margaret hosted a closing lunch.

“The kids love it,” Father David said. “I think a lot of them are touched spiritually. It gives them some motivation to take what they learn (in religion classes) and actually put it into practice.

“In some sense it’s related to their vocation discernment. I don’t know that it’s people thinking about priesthood or consecrated life but it makes them realize service ministry is part of your vocation as a person, to reach out to the poor and those people.”

The horizons may be even further expanded in 2018 as Father David and Father Vuky are exploring the possibility of taking the group to the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska and possibly work on an Indian reservation, where shrimp boots would be traded in for beaver mukluks.