The Catholic Commentator

Olivia Gulino, the new associate director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry Office of the Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Baton Rouge brings much work, leadership and volunteer experience to the diocese.

Olivia Gulino

A Baton Rouge native, Gulino, the daughter of Glen and Staci Gulino, attended St. Jude the Apostle School in Baton Rouge before attending St. Joseph’s Academy, where she was a National Merit Scholarship finalist and received an honors dipolma. She went on to the University of Dallas, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy. While there, she served as an orientation leader coordinator and was a staff reporter for The University News. During her summer breaks, she worked for an industrial contractor in Baton Rouge where she expedited a major archiving project of more than 10,000 documents, migrating physical documents to digital formats. She also created a new online program for testing field skills and instructed department heads on its use and implementation.

She has also shared her faith and skills with Catholic Community Radio in Baton Rouge, writing and recording advertising spots, editing and uploading audio files into databases and organizing and maintaining audio archives for each of the station’s weekly programs.

This past May, Gulino graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Seminary Graduate School of theology in New Orleans with a masters of arts degree in theological studies, with a concentration in moral theology.

Gulino said it is good to be back in the Baton Rouge area.

She said she is excited to be using her skills to help develop the faith lives of young Catholics.

“It’s great knowing the fruit, the possibilities, that come from youth ministry,” said Gulino. “It’s great knowing I have been given the chance to use my education and experience to help the ministry grow.”

Dina Dow, director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, expressed her enthusiasm about the gifts Gulino brings to youth and young adult ministry.

“We joyfully welcome Olivia to our team. Her strengths include solid faith formation, compassion for youth and young adults and a zeal for evangelization,” Dow said. “She simply wants others to encounter Jesus Christ and become living disciples. We ask for your prayers as we strive to continue the work of evangelization and catechesis through youth and young adult ministry. May our efforts be filled with the joy of the Gospel, led by the Holy Spirit and centered on Christ for the glory of God.”