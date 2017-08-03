The Catholic Commentator

In the hours after flood waters dumped nearly five feet of water in her house, Anita Scineaux found herself at a convenience store on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge, happy to be on dry land but with nowhere to go.

The St. Thomas More Single Seniors group meets twice a month for lunch, monthly for dinner and gather for several social events throughout the year. Providing assistance to fellow members in need is also an important part of the group’s mission. Photos provided by Gail Miller

The answer, however, was soon coming in the person Scineaux calls her own personal angel. Gail Miller, a member of the St. Thomas More Single Seniors group, heard a report that the Monticello subdivision, where Scineaux lives, was flooding and contacted her to see if she needed assistance.

Scineaux, also a member of the seniors group, told Miller that she was rescued but had no place to go. No problem, Miller said, telling Scineaux she would be there in five minutes to pick her up and give her a place to stay.

Thus began a four-month odyssey of Miller providing a haven for Scineaux while her house was being rebuilt.

“The beauty of this is I had had dinner with Gail one time at the single seniors,” Scineaux said. “We were really just introducing ourselves and for her to even remember where I lived. Every time I think about it I’m just amazed.”

“I call her ‘angel girl,’ and she likes it. I don’t know what I would have done if Gail had not taken me in.”

For members of the St. Thomas Single Seniors, more than 70 members strong, assisting others in need is the underlying mission of the group, whether it’s providing housing to flood victims, transporting fellow members to medical appointments or staying with each other after a procedure or surgery.

Additionally, they will often provide meals to those who are unable to prepare their own food because of illness.

“We are there for each other,” Miller said. “When our spouse dies, we need somebody other than our children. It’s amazing the fellowship with the group. We help each other so much.”

Miller said that more than one-third of the organization’s sustained flood damage, but many were taken in by fellow members. At one point Miller had four evacuees, including Scineaux, living in her Sherwood Forest home.

Single seniors calendar chairman Anne Stentiford moved in with another member so that she could loan her home to other evacuees. Stentiford also organized a group who has put shelf paper in the homes of those in the rebuilding process, including Scineaux.

But don’t think this group is solely focused on flood issues or transporting fellow members to a doctor’s appointment. Quite the contrary. As Stentiford said, “The purpose of this Single Seniors ministry is to have fun together so that we get to know each other and then we can be there for each other.”

The Single Seniors provide the opportunity for individuals to put on their dancing shoes and knock the dust off of their two-step through a number of social activities that include special holiday events and even an annual football party. Members meet monthly for dinner, twice a month for lunch, have regular meetings that feature a speaker and sponsor special events celebrating Mardi Gras and Fourth of July.

An annual Christmas party is also one of the organization’s events. Of course, dancing is a popular feature at these gatherings. Some of the seniors even attend dance classes together during the week around the Baton Rouge area.

Each October, the Single Seniors honor members who have passed away during the past year with a Mass, rosary and reception.

“Single seniors ministry is a blessing to all members,” chairman Jeannie Latil said. “I can’t believe the awesome fellowship I found with the club.”

For Scineaux, the emotional support was equally as important as the physical assistance, which included members helping her line shelves once her kitchen cabinets were installed.

“I am not very outgoing, and I probably would have been okay in a FEMA hotel room by myself but I truly realized at the end of the day I needed to come here where there was somebody that was concerned about my well being,” she said. “And Gail was there. How many people come and take in a total stranger and then offers to take in anybody else?

“We need to socialize and that’s what they are there for and what they like to do. And I notice if you do nothing but attend monthly meetings everybody is just so happy to see each other.”

Dancing is a popular activity at all of the Single Seniors events. Some of the members even take dance lessons or attend other dancing events during the week. “We need to socialize,” member Anita Scineaux said.