The Catholic Commentator

A “detective’s rush” often overcomes people watching their favorite forensics crime show. A homicide victim’s photo flashes across the TV or computer screen, morsels of information are given from the investigation file, the suspect(s) are lined up, and forensics separates lies from facts. The show concludes with the arrest of the murderer, who many viewers claim they knew did it all along.

Students attending a forensics camp at St. Michael High School take a group of bones from a hog and assemble them back into their skeletal form. Photos by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

Fifth- through eighth-grade students attending a forensics camp at St. Michael High School on July 17 learned homicide investigations aren’t as quick and tidy as these shows indicate by getting a flesh, blood and bones look at the science.

Led by St. Michael forensics teacher and certified death investigator Alana Lyons, students analyzed fingerprints, DNA, blood splatters, bones and more.

Most students attending the camp want to know how to identify someone once they are dead or how to identify a killer based on evidence at a crime scene, according to Lyons.

One of the myths that Lyons dispelled for them was that crime scene investigation is quick, neat and easy.

“I am able to explain that crime shows portray the investigation of crimes at a much quicker rate than in actuality. Apprehension and prosecution of criminals takes years as opposed to one hour on a TV show,” said Lyons, whose past experience includes working as a death investigator for West Baton Rouge Civil Parish.

She also demonstrated how forensics utilizes many different areas of science. Students learn about biology, entomology, anthropology, histology, etc.

One of the students’ favorite activities was taking a pile of bones from a hog that had been buried in a wooded area behind St. Michael the previous year and lining it back up into its skeletal form, similar to putting together a puzzle. This exercise helped them to learn about the hog.

“I learned how to identify whether a pig is male or female by their skeletal remains,” said Tori Baudry, a rising sixth-grader at St. Alphonsus School in Greenwell Springs, who explained that male skulls are generally larger and thicker than the females, and males have larger brow ridges, with sloping, less rounded foreheads. She said one can also tell how old they are by examining their growth plates.

Baudry said she also enjoyed the “blood splatter” experiment in which they created a mock crime scene by splattering red paint as blood on paper with the outline of a human on it.

The size and shape of these blood droplets tell detectives about how the person lost the blood. From a blood spatter, detectives can determine what type of weapon was used, how many times a person was hit with it, if the bad guy was right or left handed, the position of the victim and how they moved during the attack, how long ago the crime was committed, and how long the person lived after their injuries.

“Blood splatters can tell you if a victim was stabbed or cut to death,” said Baudry, adding, “I’m learning that you can learn so much by blood and bones.”

Tyler Guidry, who will be in eighth-grade at St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge, said he learned there were three different types of finger prints that can be recovered from a crime scene: patent, which are visible prints that occur when a foreign substance on the skin of a finger comes in contact with the smooth surface of another object (“blood on his hands” evidence); plastic, visible, impressed prints that occur when a finger touches a soft, malleable surface resulting in an indentation; and latex, which are usually invisible to the naked eye and are the result of perspiration derived from sweat pores found in the ridges of fingers.

“If a person does something bad to another person, you can see if there is something unique about the fingerprints and find that person,” Guidry said.

JP Bourgeois, an eighth-grade home school student and Carson Lewis, a rising eighth-grader at Most Blessed Sacrament School, enjoyed the maggot experiment, in which the students left raw meat in containers outside and let nature take its course.

“It (the size of the larvae) can tell you how long a person has been dead,” said Bourgeois … “It’s been fun, but it’s been kind of disgusting. You see all the flies swarming.”

Lewis said he has always enjoyed science, but looking at death has breathed a new life of possibilities of what he may be able to do as he continues his studies.

“I’m learning so many new things,” said Lewis.

The blood splatter experiment showed how blood drops can give detectives a wealth of information about how a person died.