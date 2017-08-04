The Catholic Commentator

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is developing its efforts to enter into the mysterious world of “what makes young Catholics tick” in their spiritual lives and journey with them, according Olivia Gulino, new associate director of youth and young adult ministry.

Gulino said, “Thinking of my own experiences as a high school student and young adult, there was that drive of wanting to be a person who can help others who want to know the Lord better every day.

Especially with young adult ministry, I am a young adult. It’s an easy mental jump from what I experienced as a parishioner and member of the diocese to what I can do to minister to people like me. I think it helps because I’m close enough to that generation to remember how things were and to make connections in a language that’s easy for them to understand.”

In order to reach young adults, Gulino said it’s important to be approachable.

“Being young helps, but to also extend an invitation to them so we can journey together and I can be someone to accompany them on that journey,” Gulino said. “And that’s what I want to do.”

For youth, that means getting into the teenage mindset and helping them to bridge the gap between their experiences and what the faith can answer for them, said Gulino.

For many, the teenage mindset can be a shroud of mystery.

“Their world is different and keeps changing so rapidly even than previous generations. We want to incorporate those realities in what we can do in ministry,” said Gulino. “We want to ask them questions and make sure they know we are involved in our ministry by informing ourselves about what they need and doing everything we can to meet those needs.”

Such support will help teens find meaning in their lives, said Gulino.

“A part of the teenage experience is looking for a place where you can find meaning, a place where you can contribute something that is not only meaningful for the world but also has personal meaning and that you feel like you are doing God’s will for you,” said Gulino. “One of the hard parts of being young is figuring out what that thing is and where your place is where you fit most.”

For young adults, the challenge is that they are in a transitional mode of going to college, getting jobs, possibly marrying and starting a family and deciding where to live. Their faith life may be put on the back burner or left behind all together.

“That’s the main challenge as young adults. We will be doing what we can to re-evangelize our young adults, maybe people who have left the church for whatever reason, as young adults, or in college or high school, to go after everyone. To evangelize everyone.”

Young Catholics today are in a world where there are a myriad of options, from a morning cup of coffee to important decisions that will impact their faith life.

“There’s an option overload and they are living in a world where there’s so may opportunities and experiences and so it can be overwhelming to make decisions especially about faith, beliefs and Catholic practices of that faith,” said Gulino. “The basic challenge is to make our faith meaningful in life.”

The drive for success and to be productive can make things more complicated for people than it needs to be, which requires getting back to basics, Gulino noted. It is also important for people to remember that they are not perfect, which is the beautiful point made in the sacrament of reconciliation that God’s grace is available to them, she said.

As Gulino assesses what direction the youth and young adult ministry will take, she said young Catholics are a bright spot.

“There’s such a drive for compassion and I think that youth today more than before have such a global perspective – not only of the suffering in our local communities, but nationally and internationally. That is a great gift and it’s something I want to foster more – what to do with that drive to love and be loved and to help other people.”

Those who serve in youth ministry at the local church parish level bring inspiring possibilities for Gulino.

“There’s so much good happening in our diocese and especially with all the people who are involved in youth and young adult ministry. They are our greatest treasure,” said Gulino.

Her ultimate goal for youth and young adult ministry is to form young missionary disciples who, out of their own close relationship with God, invite others to have their own encounter with Christ, leading them to the relationship God wants with them.

“That is something I want to focus on. Helping our teenagers and young adults look at their gifts. Not just practical and workplace gifts like professional skills, but the gifts that God has given you and how they can be employed for the greater good for his kingdom,” Gulino said.