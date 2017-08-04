I have been watching a 10-part television series on the life of Albert Einstein on the National Geographic channel called “Genius.” It traces not only Einstein’s personal life, which is quite interesting, but also his passionate pursuit of why the universe is the way it is and what forces keep it so “finely tuned.” This leads him to redefine Newtonian physics with his theory of relativity and then to struggle to the end of his life, without succeeding, to discover the “Theory of Everything.” If Einstein had been studying theology along with his physics, he may have had more success. Although, I don’t see how the Trinity could be described in a mathematical equation.

A contemporary of Einstein’s, a Jesuit priest, Father Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, wrote that all of God’s creation, and especially Earth, pointed towards the evolution of our species, homo sapiens. We evolved to the top of the chain of living beings because of the complexity of our minds, which allowed us to be conscious of ourselves, of others. and even of God. Like Einstein, Teilhard was mocked, called a pseudo scientist, and not a good theologian. Yet today, he is quoted by the pope and by many top theologians. One of those, who is quite popular among some Baton Rouge Catholics, is the Franciscan priest, Father Richard Rohr, whose books and conferences on spirituality are gaining a wide audience among Catholics, non-Catholics, and even Oprah Winfrey. Father Rohr’s latest book is “The Divine Dance.” It is about God as Trinity in whose image we are created.

Father Rohr asserts that so many of modern man’s difficulties with belief, religion, and his own unhappiness begin with a misunderstanding of who God really is. We think of God in vertical ways. He is at the top of a pyramid such as the Masons imagined, an all-seeing and all-knowing eye which creates and controls all of his creation below him. We know that God is actually not a kingly old man, or a divine architect, except in analogy, but how can we understand him? The Old Testament pictures God speaking to Adam, Eve, Moses, and the prophets like Elijah and Jeremiah. So God is personal. But, as Jesus tells St. Philip, this God whom he calls father cannot be seen. Therefore, this God must be a spirit. Jesus also claims that he and the father are one, so Jesus somehow shares God’s nature. His resurrection proves his claim, and St. John in his Gospel begins with the explanation that Jesus is the word who from all eternity has been with God and is God, and this word became man in Jesus. In the first verse of the Bible, God is also pictured as a “mighty wind” or “a wind of God” or “a spirit of God” sweeping over the waters at earth’s creation. At the Last Supper Jesus promises to ask the father to send “another advocate to be with you (his disciples) always, the Spirit of truth, which the world cannot accept because it neither sees nor knows it. But you know it, because it remains with you and is in you” (Jn 15:16-17). There we have the Trinity Father, Son and Holy Spirit about whom St. Paul speaks often in his epistles.

Even though Jesus speaks of God as remaining with us and in us, we do think of God as a divine monarch, and creation as the pyramid with humans just below God as his highest creation and animal life below us and fish below them, and plants below them, with the inanimate water, stone, and dirt of earth down at the bottom of the pyramid. But God is not like that at all. He, she, it (Spirit) is like the vulnerable divine infant in the manger and the God-man Jesus on the Cross.

St. John in his first epistle says that God is love unending, eternal love. And love is creative, hence the big bang, the universe, our blue, green and hospitable earth, with its evolving life and everything it needs to sustain it. Life on our planet didn’t begin top down, it literally began bottom up, from the bottom of the sea, and in pools and rivers of emerging land masses. Life began in the simplest of living things, single celled creatures. It evolved over billions of years. Life evolved in a direction: toward consciousness, toward community and toward love. Humanity and all of creation which sustains it reflects to different degrees its God, its creator, whom St. Thomas Aquinas defined not vertically but more in a circular manner, as “subsistant relationship.” That means an unending exchange of giving and receiving to and from each other all that the three divine persons have and are. The ancient church fathers, in what is now Turkey, thought of the Trinity as a “divine dance” of love.

Father Rohr wrote in his daily blog a year ago, “Trinity shows that God’s power is not domination, threat or coercion … all divine power is shared power and the letting go of autonomous power … There’s no seeking of “power over” in the Trinity but only “power with” a giving away, a sharing, a letting go, and thus an infinity of trust and mutuality. This should have changed all Christian relationships: in marriage, in culture, and even in international relations.”

But even though God inspired the prophet Isaiah tried to teach servant hood to the Jews with his four “servant songs” (Isaiah 42:1-9; 49:1-13; 50:4-9; 52:13-53:12), and St. Paul taught the same as the whole meaning of Jesus, who “though he was in the form of God … emptied himself, taking the form of a servant. .. becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross” (Phil 2:6-8), Father Rohr says that “we Christians, like the Jews before us, have “preferred kings, wars and empires instead of suffering servant hood or leveling love.”

Well, we are made in the image and likeness of God. God has h﻿is own theory of everything. Maybe, we are just at the beginning of a long evolution. But we can pray that the God within us will give us the grace to dance better and faster.

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.