Willwoods Married Couples Retreat – Couples wishing to enrich their marriage are encouraged to attend a Willwoods Married Couples Retreat Saturday, Aug. 26 – Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center, 5500 St. Mary St., Metairie. Suggested donation is $275. To register and for more information, call Jason Angelette at 504-830-3716 or visit willwoods.org.

Mass Honoring God the Father – Msgr. Robert Berggreen, pastor of St. Mary of False River Church in New Roads, will celebrate a Mass honoring “God the Father of All Time” Monday, Aug. 7 at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. Confessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. For more information, call 225-383-4127.

STM Bible Study – St. Thomas More Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, will hold a Bible study focusing on the Book of St. James, “James: Pearls for Wise Living,” Mondays, 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 21, and Tuesdays, Aug. 22, 9:30 a.m. beginning Aug. 22, through Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14. For more information, call Sarah Neau at 225-275-3940 or email sarah@stmchurch.org.

Divorce Healing Program – The Divorce Healing Program of St. Alphonsus Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, will meet beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., at St. Francis Room C of the church. There is a $20 one-time registration fee. For complete schedule, visit alphonsus.org. For more information, call 225-261-4650.

Charismatic Jubilee Celebration – Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will hold a “Jubilee Celebration,” Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. Bishop Sam Jacob and Andi Oney will be the guest speakers. Lunch is provided. For more information, call 225-636-2464.

Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites – The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites welcomes all who are interested in developing their prayer life according to the Carmelite saints. The next meeting will be Sunday, Aug. 13, 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center in St. Gabriel’s Room, 444 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-3181 or 225-803- 3391, or email robertwhite456@att.net.

Pro-Life Mass – A monthly pro-life Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 8, 5:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. All are invited. For information, call 225-383-4127.

Interfaith Health Fair – An interfaith health fair will be hosted Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 1565 Curtis St., Baton Rouge. Other participating churches include Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Allen Chapel AME and Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, all of Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-775-7067.

That Man is You! – That Man is You! Program at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, will meet Wednesdays, 6, 7:30 a.m., beginning Aug. 23 at the church’s Parish Activity Center. The interactive program focused on the development of male leadership in the world will explore the churchs vision of love and marriage in the “Unveiling of Love”

series. For more information, email Richard.grant@olomchurch.com or call 225-926-1883.

Audrey Assad Concert – Songwriter and musician Audrey Assad will perform Monday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., at St. Aloyisus Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Spiritual Direction Internship Meeting – The New Orleans Archdiocesan Spirituality Center will host two informational meetings announcing its next internship in its spiritual direction program Wednesday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. or 7 p.m., at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. To register, visit

asc.arch-no.org or call Doris Melito at 504-861-3254.

Men’s Conference – The Men of the Cross of Holy Rosary Church, 44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant, invite all men 18 years and older to the 17th annual Men’s Conference, “He Who Overcomes” Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Holy Rosary pastor Father Josh Johnson will be will be the keynote speaker. There will be prayer, music, food and workshops. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 8. To register and for questions, call Tim Lessard at 225-715-5103 or email Don Scioneaux: doncno@eatel.net. Details can also be found on holyrcc.org.