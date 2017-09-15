Laura Gatz Deavers, who served as editor of The Catholic Commentator for 30 years and was known for her commitment to her Catholic as well as to the people of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, died Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the age of 69.Deavers, a native of Baton Rouge, served as editor of the Commentator from 1984-2013 and helped transform the content of the paper into focusing more on the life and the people of the diocese.

“Laura Deavers applied her Catholic faith to everything she did,” Bishop Robert W. Muench said. “She was a superb editor of The Catholic Commentator and a highly qualified journalist and photographer who showed her love for the people of the Diocese of Baton Rouge by telling their stories so that all who read the paper might find deeper meaning in their lives. She was a model for all who aspire to excellence in life and in their chosen vocations. She was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.”