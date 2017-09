Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School is moving in modular buildings at the site of the old Redemptorist High School. Cristo Rey opened Aug. 5, 2016, and it was flooded two weeks later. Classes will be held in modular buildings beginning later this year. The school is planning to build a new school at the site. Currently, classes are being held at the Bon Carre Technology Center on Florida Blvd. Photo by Bonny Van | The Catholic Commentator