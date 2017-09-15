Hurricane Harvey flooding Houston and Lake Charles, a crazy North Korean leader lobbing a ballistic missile over Japan, another murder in Baton Rouge, friends diagnosed with cancer. There’s a lot to pray about in what should be an ordinary week. But then, we did celebrate the feast of the Passion of St. John the Baptist on Aug. 29. We all know what happened to him, jailed and beheaded still in his early thirties. As I was reading the Office of Readings on my iPhone breviary on his feast, it occurred to me that both St. John the Baptist and Jesus were doomed to die very cruel deaths. Neither was an accident. It was in God’s plan. Jesus foretold what would happen to him three times in St. Matthew’s Gospel. But the God Jesus preached was compassionate and loving. Why were they called to die violently? How can that be God’s will?

Sister Ruth Burrows, in her book “Essence of Prayer,” writes that “faith is a sustained decision to shift the center of our lives from ourselves to our father in heaven.” To forego self-interest and make God’s interest, his will, our main concern is what it means to “hallow his name” on earth. Our prayer often indicates a desire for a God that we can handle. Sister Burrows says that is not the kind of God who created us and redeemed us. She says that “God is untameable like the open sea” as opposed to a resort’s salt-water pool. The lives of St. John the Baptist and Jesus, as well as so many saint-martyrs like the apostles St. Peter and St. Paul, or in modern times, like Maximilian Kolbe and Edith Stein who died in Nazi concentration camps, and the Jesuits and their household staff who were murdered by the Nicaraguan Army, all show us that following Jesus can mean dying like Jesus.

In the early Christian hymn that he wrote to the Philippians (2:5-11), St. Paul says that Jesus “humbled himself, becoming obedient unto death, even death on a cross.” This theme of obedience, which is often a description of Jesus’ response to his heavenly father, is faith assuring us that giving God what he wants of us will always be our blessedness. When we place our faith in Jesus, like the apostles, we accept his invitation to follow him. In return, Jesus promises us, as he did his apostles, that he will always be with us. He will be our guide and our strength in doing God’s will. As Jesus promised St. Paul (2 Cor 2:9) “My grace is sufficient for you, for power is made perfect in weakness.” Faith means constant readjustment to Jesus’ point of view, to the daily bread God is giving us every day. Somedays it is the bread of comfort and consolation, other days, it is the bread of challenge.

Lately, we on the Gulf Coast have been getting a lot of challenges. I am sure that those in Baton Rouge who were flooded only a year ago in August had a sinking feeling of deja-vu when Hurricane Harvey threatened to turn into another tropical storm of unending rain. Baton Rouge may have escaped flooding again, but from Lake Charles west across most of southeast Texas there was nothing but flood water. Yet, the response was amazing. Those who were still dry helped those who were under water. The Cajun Navy sailed again from the east, and others came from as far as the West Coast to help. Large sums of money are being raised from around the country to help rebuild. Professional athletes, musicians and simple believers in Sunday pews are all contributing to people who have lost everything. This is grace in action, Jesus working through the generosity of his followers.

Sister Burrows (she is a Carmelite nun) is right to see God in the power of the ocean. He is there too in the tsunami, earthquake, tornado and lightening-caused forest fire. Who else created these natural engines of destruction? They occur naturally, and always have. However, they also replenish the earth. If they are now occurring more frequently, it may be because we are raising the temperature of the earth with our pollution.

That we humans whom God loves must suffer from the forces of nature is part of the mystery of creation, but the response they evoke is much easier to understand. It is Jesus feeding the hungry, bringing drinkable water to the thirsty, healing the injured and giving shelter to the homeless. He is just doing it through us, who often fail to follow him when we are comfortable, safe and stuffed with an abundance of this world’s goods. Yet, when our brothers and sisters lose everything and truly need us, when they suffer from what none of us can prevent nor avoid, we respond with love and generosity.

God wants what is best in us. What he wants for us is much more than our comfort. He wants our responses to everything to be given from hearts filled with love and generosity. It is just that we need a lot of practice. The natural causes of human suffering certainly provide us with that. Think of children born with birth defects. It is a crushing blow to their parents. Still, that special child becomes the most loved in the family. And that child changes the whole spirit and outlook on life of his or her parents, siblings, relatives and friends. And God gets what he wants from them and for them. The same is true with illnesses that may strike us at any time in life. It only takes one trip to St. Jude’s Hospital for childhood victims of cancer to see the response that God wants from people — medical professionals, family, friends, civic communities and donors from all over. At the other end of life we have Alzheimers’ associations, breast cancer support groups, and hospice care.

Recently I read an article on the psychology of basic human behavior. The author traced all human responses back to love and compassion or fear and hatred. We know which one Jesus was sent to model: “Fear not!” And “Love one another as I have loved you.”

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.