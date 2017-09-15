St. Elizabeth Harvest Festival – St. Elizabeth Church, 119 Hwy. 403, Paincourtville, will host its Harvest Festival Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will feature food, children’s games, entertainment, auction, country store and sweet booth. For more information, call 985-414-1007 or 985-513-1077.

St. Paul the Apostle Church Fair – St. Paul The Apostle Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge, will have a fair Sunday Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be food, live music, video truck and games. For more information, call 225-774-3087 or 225-383-2537.

Separated and Divorced Program – “Journey of Hope,” a program addressing the concerns of separated/divorced Catholics, will begin Sunday, Sept. 24, at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. For information, call Angela Falgoust at 225-343-6657 ext. 3031 or email afalgoust@staloysiusparish.com.

Women in Spirit Meeting – Lisette Borné, associate director of vocations and seminarians for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, spiritual director and member of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist, will speak at the Women in Spirit Meeting, Thursday, Sept. 28, noon, at the St. Joseph Cathedral Hall, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. RSVP by emailing wis@cathedralbr.org or calling the cathedral office at 225-387-5928.

40 Days for Life Baton Rouge – The 40 Days for Life Campaign, consisting of fasting and witness to the end of abortion, will take place Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Sunday, Nov. 5. A vigil will be held each day of the vigil from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. outside Delta abortion facility, 756 Colonial Drive, Baton Rouge. For more information, call Danielle Van Haute at 225-242-0164 or email dvanhaute@diobr.org.

Life Fest and Respect Life Mass – The third annual Life Fest and Respect Life Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. This year’s theme is “Proclaiming the Gospel of Life as a Missionary Disciple.” There will be a kid’s track, eucharistic adoration and talk by Dr. Brian Pedraza, assistant professor of theology at FMOLU in Baton Rouge. The event will end with Mass at 4 p.m. To register and for more information, visit mfldiobr.org.

Pro-Life Talks – St. John the Evangelist Church, 15208 Hwy. 73, Prairieville, will hold two pro-life talks during the month of October. Father David Kelly of Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, will discuss the death penalty on Thursday, Oct. 5. Dr. John Meinert, assistant professor of theology at FMOLU in Baton Rouge, will discuss end of life issues Thursday, Oct. 19. Both events will take place at St. Francis Activity Center. For more information, call 225-673-8307.

RHS Class of 1977 40-Year Reunion – The Redemptorist High School Class of 1977 will celebrate its 40-year reunion on Friday, Oct. 6, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m., at Another Broken Egg, 2531 Citiplace Court, Suite 100, Baton Rouge. Tickets are $40 per classmate or $75 per couple. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, go to RHS Class of ’77 on Facebook or email jlandr4@lsu.edu, maureenwilliams@msn.com or lsisemore2@att.net.