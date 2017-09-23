The Catholic Commentator

“We all have a story to tell. If you have a faith story to share, you are a catechist,” said Dina Dow, director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, to describe the “beautiful simplicity” of teaching the faith to others by sharing its treasures. On Catechetical Sunday, Sept. 17, themed “Living as Missionary Disciples,” the church will call forth those who are designated as catechists to be commissioned for their ministry.

During a prayer service at the diocesan-wide fall gathering of catechists Sept. 7, attendees were prayed over and anointed. Photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

This spring, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops also published a booklet, “Living as Missionary Disciples,” which emphasizes the importance of evangelization in catechesis.

“It’s a beautiful circle,” said Dow. “You can’t separate evangelization and catechesis. When the faith moves to the heart, that’s when conversion takes place.”

Dow said Catechetical Sunday is an opportunity to reflect on the fact that catechesis involves “filling the heart as well as the mind.”

When it comes to learning about the faith, which Dow said begins at home, or the “domestic church,” there should be an ongoing thirst to know more, she said.

“It’s like a Niagara Falls, it will keep pouring and won’t stop,” said Dow.

She pointed out that after St. Augustine had a vision of heaven he stopped writing because what he saw was beyond description.

Catechists around the diocese agree and enjoy helping others catch the same knowledge and vision.

Like many catechists, Mary Godke, director of religious education DRE at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in St. Francisville, became involved in teaching religious education when her children were students in the program. She volunteered and taught in the catechism classes and vacation Bible schools, and then became DRE.

“Mt. Carmel is just like any family,” said Godke. “You want to give back. I have grown in my faith here and I want to continue to grow and give back.”

She is excited to see young people growing in their faith at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. She said the church’s junior and senior high school students pray the rosary, including a living rosary, and they witness their faith by praying the devotion in the public schools they attend before taking a test.

“Seeing the youth being strong in their faith and proud to be Catholic is wonderful,” said Godke.

Wendy Enloe, DRE at Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant, became a catechist when her son was in the third-grade in the parish school of religion. She then fully “claimed the faith as her own” by going through the Ministry and Theology program of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and then the Loyola Institute for Ministry.

“Catechists are often told that they are planting seeds that will later grow into mature faith. Yet often, the effects of this ministry happen in our midst. It is truly a privilege to share in such a life-changing ministry. I am inspired by the people who discover freedom and joy through their love of Jesus Christ and their Catholic faith,” said Enloe.

Myra Tircuit, DRE at St. Gabriel Church in St. Gabriel, enjoys working with people entering the church through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and children receiving first Communion.

“My two favorite times of the year are the Easter vigil (Mass) and first Communion day,” said Tircuit.

She said she is excited to see children and adults come to the Lord’s table for the first time.

Concerning the first Communion students, Tircuit said, “I want them to be as excited about receiving the Eucharist at 99 years old as they are for the first time.”

Tircuit’s mother came to the church through the RCIA program, and she saw how the process involves the whole church community.

“It’s exciting to see all of the love and support of the parish and the entire community,” Tircuit said.

She tries to convey a message to Catholics whether they are receiving the Eucharist for the first time or have been for many years.

“It’s not about the ‘present,’ but about the presence of Jesus in your heart,” said Tircuit.

John Young, DRE at St. Francis Xavier Church in Baton Rouge, wryly said, “I, and I suspect others before me, was drafted into this (catechetical) ministry,” adding, “However, I did not enter into it unwillingly or ill prepared.”

Unbeknownst to him it was what he had always been searching for.

“I remember as a teen exhausting many of the summer activities that occupied my time away from school, I became restless and bored. I relayed my feelings to my eldest sister and asked her what I could do,” said Young.

When her suggestion didn’t pan out, Young continued his search.

In 1986, he was working on an electrical project when he tore the tendons in his left hand. He was told by the doctor to “do nothing” and that he would be out of work for several months.

“Getting bored rather quickly, I picked up the family Bible that my mother had given to me and I began to read it from the beginning,” Young said.

He became more involved in his Scripture studies. In 1987, he was invited to join the Knights of Peter Claver, and from there, he joined several other ministries, including teaching confirmation class.

He said his inspiration to teach comes from members of his family and church family and the Holy Spirit.

“(And) It comes from the students that I have instructed and are now bringing their children to be baptized and enrolling them in our parish school of religion. And it comes from those that have gone through the RCIA process and through their actions have said, ‘Here I am Lord,’ ” Young said.

On Sept. 7, the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis held a diocesan-wide fall gathering for catechists at the Catholic Life Center. Priests, deacons, religious education directors, youth ministers, RCIA team members and volunteer catechists attended the event.

Before a commissioning of catechists at the end of the day of reflections, small group discussions and talks, facilitator Becky Eldredge, author, theologian and mother, gave a “sending forth” message. According to Dow, the message applies to anyone desiring to share the faith.

“We can’t keep it to ourselves,” said Eldredge.

She said catechists are invited to an ongoing state of living as missionary disciples.

“The status quo doesn’t work. You are commanded by Jesus to go out,” said Eldredge, who then referred to St. Junepero Serra’s statement, “Always forward, never back.”