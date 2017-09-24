The Catholic Commentator

Shortly after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coastline, Todd Terrell, a member of the Cajun Navy, was busy talking on his phone in front of Costco on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Todd Terrell, far right, talks with search and rescue teams headed to Texas, while donations are dropped off and volunteers show up at Costco in Baton Rouge to help during Hurricane Harvey. Photo by Bonny Van | The Catholic Commentator

He was surrounded by grocery carts full of donated water, food and paper products but perhaps his most important task was coordinating where the Cajun Navy volunteers would be deployed.

“I got first responders in Texas calling me asking where they need to go,” Terrell, a parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge, said.

This would be his life for the next several days, as long there were people who needed help.

“We basically were a bunch of guys with white boots and boats, you know, and now we’re supplying materials and different things over there (Texas),” he said. “It’s almost like God’s way of bringing people together because you don’t hear nothing about race right now, you know, it’s all about saving people.”

Terrell said 120 boats left Aug. 28, meeting up in Lafayette to form convoys. Ultimately, 746 boats, that Terrell said he “knew about,” assisted in the rescue effort.

Each of the convoys included nurses, medics and dive teams.

Communication was aided by a former Baton Rouge law enforcement official using a cell phone app that acts like a walkie-talkie.

“It got to the point where we didn’t know where to send people so we started putting them on that app and then next thing, word spread and you got 1,000 people on the app and only one person can talk at time,” said Terrell, a graduate of Catholic High School.

Communication with members of the National Guard in Texas and local law enforcement agencies along with political leaders, including Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA), helped boaters get to people who needed help.

“Graves has been instrumental in this thing,” said Terrell. “We were actually making calls to him with problems that were in Texas and he was making calls to people and getting us into areas. We actually saved lives.”

Working alongside the Cajun Navy at Costco were several groups of volunteers, including Emily Saunier, a parishioner at St. Mark Church in Gonzales, who brought donations from her real estate office and ended up staying through the week to help out.

“It was from early in the morning until midnight without much sleep or food,” she said. “There were so many people who needed help.”

Terrell was first exposed to urban water rescue during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. His family was in the seafood business at the time and had access to small watercraft.

When the flood of 2016 hit south Louisiana, Terrell said a friend called and asked for help because “she knew we had boats.” Terrell answered the call with his own boat but when he saw the magnitude of the situation, he called upon friends with boats to help out.

“Another friend started putting stuff on (social media) and the next thing you know, the phone was just burning up with people needing help,” he said.

So, when Terrell saw the massive storm headed to Texas, he jumped into action.

“It’s been good. We met friends,” he added. “It’s good to know that you help people, especially the elderly.”