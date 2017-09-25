The Catholic Commentator

“When I first heard about Hurricane Harvey and the uncertainty of where it would land, my focus was ‘survival first,’ ” said “Jill,” a client of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, expressing the reliving of trauma the hurricane caused for many people in south Louisiana with freshly healed or still healing wounds from the Flood of 2016.

Janice Evans, center, works alongside members of the Knights of Columbus as they rip out waterlogged sections of the kitchen area of her home Sept. 6 in Dickinson, Texas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Evans is a parishioner at the Shrine of the True Cross, which was also severely damaged in the storm. CNS photo by Bob Roller

Anxiety rose for many through the grim predictions given during the tracking of Harvey, news coverage of torrential wind and rain during its landfall and the aftermath images of flooded homes and streets, boat rescues and stranded people as the hurricane submerged Houston and greatly damaged the Texas coast and southwest Louisiana. Some averted their eyes, some were fixated, and still others were feeling like a survivor after last summer’s flood. Additionally, this menacing hurricane season is not leaving quietly. As of deadline, Hurricane Irma left death in its wake before slamming Florida on Sept. 1o in the Gulf of Mexico.

Speaking of Harvey, Jill said, “I prepared for the hurricane by putting my family’s important documents into Ziploc bags, packing a suitcase of clothes, and putting gas in our car. My son monitored the river levels to help us determine if we needed to evacuate Livingston (Civil) Parish.”

The emotions were even more intensified for those with loved ones living in Harvey’s path.

“When it was evident that Harvey was heading to Houston, I immediately began preparing my daughter, who lives in Houston,” said Jill. “My sister, who resides in Dallas and helped my family after the August 2016 flood, also knew exactly what to do for my daughter. She reserved a rental car for my daughter ahead of time in case her car flooded. My daughter was able to evacuate and later found out that her apartment complex had flooded.

“Throughout the last (beginning) four days, my anxiety has been extreme. As I was watching the news, I became nauseated as I saw the floodwaters rising. The sight of Houston flooding brought back my own memories of the August 2016 flood and it was making me feel physically ill. Throughout these past days, I have been praying and using breathing and relaxation techniques to keep my anxiety at a manageable level. I kept thinking that survival is first, but there is going to be a lasting impact on this community as they endure the rebuilding process once the floodwaters have subsided.”

Darryl Ducote, licensed social worker and director of the Marriage and Family Life Department of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, noted that Hurricane Harvey dredged up people’s memories of their own flood experiences. For some it was mildly disturbing, for others it was deeply disturbing. He said the good news is that most are not experiencing post-traumatic stress syndrome as a lasting condition. Post traumatic stress disorder is a condition of persistent mental and emotional stress occurring as a result of injury or severe psychological shock, typically involving disturbance of sleep and constant vivid recall of the experience, with dulled responses to others and to the outside world.

As is the case when facing any traumatic event, it is important that one recognize the strength that comes from surviving the ordeal. Ducote calls this “turning trauma into growth.” The Office of Marriage and Family Life and CCDBR hosted a series of presentations across the diocese last year to help people cope with the mental and emotional damage caused by the flood. The programs emphasized the importance of sharing one’s story, rewriting one’s story in light of the new circumstances and “letting go” of fear. Catholic Charities has also sponsored a grief support group that meets at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs.

Ducote said with “post traumatic growth” people are able to assess how far they have come.

“It’s also an opportunity for them to continue the healing process because they are able to retell their story, which reinforces how they have survived,” Ducote said.

Seeing others going through a similar situation can evoke feelings of empathy, compassion and call to action for such people, according to Ducote.

Jill said, “Having been through a similar experience, I have an immense amount of compassion. My level of compassion is now much higher having gone through a flood, rather than just seeing it on TV and not experiencing it. I understand on an emotional and mental level what the people in Texas are facing. It is now much more than simply feeling empathetic.

“I began crying as I was watching the coverage of Houston. I can also see a difference in my friends’ responses regarding Hurricane Harvey. The ones who did not flood had a hard time understanding why I was preparing so heavily for the threat of a hurricane or why I would cry while watching the news coverage.”

Those experiencing a tragedy need material support, and even more important, they need encouragement, emotional support, and in some cases, mental health resources, according to Ducote.

Jill said, “One thing I would like to stress is that there will be a huge need for mental health resources. I wish that more funding or donations would go into mental health resources because once everything settles down people will need mental and emotional support while they rebuild their lives.”

A spiritual perspective is also critical for people if they are experiencing a crisis or watching others going through a similar one to what they went through, according to Dina Dow, director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis. She said its important for people to recognize that the memories caused by a catastrophe are “really real and really powerful.” But as one recovers from the trauma, it’s important for them to see they are recovering with God on their side.

She encouraged people experiencing the stress of troubled times to reach in two different directions – upward to grow in confidence in God to realize their dependence on him, and outward, to help others.

“When we have encountered something awful, we can know that Christ got us through it and then go help someone else,” Dow said.