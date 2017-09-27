The Catholic Commentator

Art historian Liz Lev knows all about south Louisiana flooding. For the second time in as many years, her August trip to the Bayou State coincided with a historical flood event. Last year it was nonstop rain, this year featured Hurricane Harvey. But Lev also knows all about historical events and how their depictions shape our beliefs, our culture and our world.

Art historian Liz Lev makes a stop at the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Lev is a tour guide at the Vatican Museum. She was in Baton Rouge to speak to a group of Catholic business executives. Photo by Dan Borné

“Art has the capacity of making you an eyewitness,” said Lev during her stop in Baton Rouge Aug. 31.

Lev, a resident of Italy for the past 30 years, expresses herself with her hands, and she is very passionate about art. Currently, she teaches art history for Pittsburgh-based Duquesne University’s student exchange program in Rome. But, she started on the road to studying art at the University of Chicago.

“I was one of those funny kids that went to Greek mythology and biographies a lot,” she said. Then one day a copy of ‘Bullfinch’s Mythology,’ illustrated with paintings from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, made me realize you could put the stories and the pictures together.”

Post-graduate work led Lev to the University of Bologna, but her faith was never a part of the picture until she began to look a little closer. After the 2005 election of Pope Benedict XVI, Lev became more involved with the Vatican Museums. A question from a member of one of her tour groups gave her pause.

“The woman looked at me and she goes, ‘So you do tours of the Vatican Museums and you don’t how Esther fits into this big picture,’ and I was like, ‘No,’ ” she chuckled.

Night theology classes soon followed so that she could see art in the way that people of faith saw it. But, it also opened the door for Lev’s own spiritual awakening.

“All of a sudden I began to realize if I look at the Sistine Chapel that way, there is no question I can’t answer and so I can answer why Esther is there, why Judah is there, I pretty much know why everything is there.”

Lev is the daughter of the former U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican, Mary Ann Glendon, who served from 2008-2009. She spends the month of August in the U.S. lecturing. Her itinerary included a Legatus meeting in Baton Rouge. Two other presentations to Legatus chapters in Lafayette and Houma-Thibodaux were cancelled because of Hurricane Harvey.

Lev, the author of three books, said that in today’s world of technology, we are “bombarded” by images but we don’t think about “stopping and pondering the images.”

“The more you look at great art, the more it will tell you,” she said. “Like the stained glass in your church, you begin to notice the colors affect you one way. Art was not meant for people to go to school to understand the windows at Notre Dame, art is meant for attention, for care, for awareness, for constancy.”