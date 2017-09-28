The Catholic Commentator

“This is my happy room,” said Anette Lanoux in her home’s quilting room, which projects a rainbow of colors from her current projects, many yards of material and machinery that helps her sew with precision. She has received much pleasure in using her creative skills through the years, but has kept very few of the quilts she has made. A majority of her work goes to helping others. An example of this is a beautiful 84 inch x 82 inch quilt that will be given to the winning ticket holder Oct. 1 at the Festival of Friends, which benefits St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle schools in Prairieville and Gonzales.

Annette Lanoux uses a Innova long arm quilting machine to do some precision sewing. She calls the needle her “pencil” in her work. She has sewn the quilts raffled at the St. Theresa|St. John Primary Festival of Friends since the 1990s. Photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

Lanoux, who grew up on a farm, learned tatting, crocheting, sewing and other crafts from her mother. She made her first quilt when she was in the third grade and was an accomplished quilter by the time she was a senior in high school. Many award ribbons, including coveted blue ribbons, testify to her skill. The true “winning” aspect of these awards for Lanoux is that the shows are hosted by organizations that assist charitable organizations.

She is particularly proud of a quilt that she and friend Brenda O’Connell had collaborated on that won first place as well as the viewer’s choice and best quilting awards in the 2016 Calcasieu Cut-Ups Quilt Guild Show. The show includes Alzheimer’s initiative quilts, the selling of which benefits Alzheimer’s research.

She also received a red ribbon in the Hancock Quilt of Dreams Show, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She is a member of Granny Hugs, which meets at St. Mark Church and which has donated many quilts to The Giving Quilt, Inc., an organization that provides hundreds of quilts to various non-profit agencies such as the neonatal unit at Women’s Hospital in Baton Rouge; Child Advocacy Services (CASA), which serves a 10 parish area; Quilts For Kids; Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s children’s unit; Children’s Hospital in New Orleans; Braveheart, which serves children who are wards of the state; veterans and military service members through several organizations; St. Jude; and victims of the 2016 flood, among others. She has won numerous awards in the Giving Quilt’s shows.

She said there are many stories behind the quilts she makes.

“You can fill up a book,” said Lanoux.

She has made quilts from T-shirts and other clothing for families looking to celebrate their family history and important milestones in one of their member’s lives, as well as memory quilts, featuring pieces of loved ones who have passed away, for families. She said the memory quilts have brought much comfort to the families.

She has also done delicate restoration of quilts that have been passed down through families for generations that have become tattered. She said this requires time, courage, a clear picture in her mind of what the finished quilt will look like and material that closely resembles the worn-out pieces of fabric. Even in the most challenging restoration projects, she said the families express happiness that the restored quilts capture the essence of the loved one who created them.

Quilting itself is a hobby that can be done to express love and can be done most anywhere a person chooses.

“It’s an anywhere hobby,” said Lanoux, who said some quilting teachers sew by hand on their long airplane rides to the venues at which they teach.

She said threads of friendship develop when quilters meet.

“Once you meet another quilter, you form a bond. You speak a language no one else speaks,” said Lanoux.

Quilting can also involve the whole family. Lanoux says her husband, Jack, is “her biggest fan.”

“It’s fascinating to watch her work,” said Jack. “I say she is painting with thread.” He will often remind her when certain out of town quilt shows are coming and ask her, “Are we going to go?”

Lanoux’s has also passed on her love of quilting to her granddaughters.

Her granddaughter, Catherine was five years old when she won second place with her first entry in the Gulf States Quilt Association Show, comprised of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida quilters. She entered the contest a second year, as did her other granddaughter Emma, who was six at the time, and each won honorable mention. Each made a label and wrote their name and the year on it and named their quilt.

While they are both now busy on their young adult lives, Lanoux is hopeful that they will come back to quilting in time.

The most important thing that Lanoux sews into in the fabric of young people’s lives is a love of learning and enthusiasm that helps them to develop their talents to its fullest potential. That’s why she has been making the quilts for the Festival of Friends since the 1990s.

“Annette has created beautiful quilts for our annual Festival of Friends for years and never asking for anything in return. This allows all profits to go to our school, which is a great blessing,” said Tina Rochester, co-chairman of the quilt raffle committee for the festival.

Lanoux emphasized that she does not wish to take the “spotlight” for the work she does for charitable organizations, but encourages other crafters to use their talents for good causes.

“We quilters are givers by nature,” said Lanoux.