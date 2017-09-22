St. Louis King of France Catholic School in Baton Rouge, which has operated as a ministry of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church since 1982, will close at the end of the current school year. Teachers, staff, parents and students are being informed of the closure and why it is necessary this weekend in a letter from Father Michael Alello, pastor of St. Louis King of France and administrator of St. Thomas More parish.

Father Alello’s letter, which is dated Sept. 22, is quoted in its entirety below:

Dear Friends of St. Louis King of France School,

St. Louis King of France (SLKF) School has served the community since 1982, providing a quality Catholic education for thousands of students. Through the years, many have benefitted from the school’s program of studies and the connection of dedicated professionals who served as ministers to the young people in their care. One of the characteristics of SLKF School has been flexibility to help each student grow and develop particular talents and gifts. SLKF School has always changed within the school walls to meet the needs of students.

Changes have also taken place over time outside the walls of the school. To address that change, the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Task Force was established in 2015 to address issues of long-term renewal within our local Church. This task force was commissioned to advise how to provide ministry, sacramental and other, to the people of our diocese, being attentive to the needs and aspirations of individual Church communities while making recommendations for the prospective well-being of lay faithful, religious and clergy.

When the Pastoral Plan was released in March 2016, the recommendation was made to create a “shared pastorate” between SLKF Parish and St. Thomas More (STM) Parish because of the changing demographics and lack of clergy available to serve these communities. After much prayer and deliberation between and among members of various advisory committees, it was recommended that St. Louis King of France would be amalgamated into St. Thomas More no later than June 30, 2018.

As a ministry of the parish, SLKF School follows the closing of the parish. The school will remain open until the end of the school year (June 30, 2018) so that students and faculty will have the benefit of a full school year.

Plans are being made for a smooth transition for students, staff, and faculty for placement at other Catholic schools for the next school year. Meetings will be held to provide the opportunity to discuss specific plans and respond to questions from families and employees. Faculty and staff met on Sept. 22 and parents are invited to attend a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. to discuss what opportunities are available for their children.

Saint Louis King of France School has served the community extraordinarily well since it was founded thirty-five years ago. The dynamic and far reaching influence it has had is literally incalculable. We acknowledge clergy, religious, administrators, faculty, staff, students, parents, and parishioners who have significantly contributed to the ministry’s well-being.

Thank you for your loyal, valued and unflinching support of the school over the years. We turn our hearts to the “Word-made-Flesh” (John 1:14) in Jesus for support, inspiration, guidance and direction.

Yours in Christ,

Reverend Michael J. Alello