St. Louis King of France Catholic (SLKF) Church in Baton Rouge will cease to operate as a parish effective Nov. 26, 2017, the Feast of Christ the King.

The announcement came at Sunday Masses celebrated at SLKF by its pastor, Father Michael Alello. Rev. Alello is also administrator of St. Thomas More (STM) parish in Baton Rouge. SLFK will be amalgamated into STM, meaning STM will now include the former boundaries of SLKF and its registered parishioners, assets, liabilities and properties will be transferred to STM.

The action follows by several months a May announcement made in both parishes that said the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Task Force had recommended SLKF should close no later than July 1, 2018. Since that time, the deliberations of several diocesan consultative groups required to canonically close a parish have produced a unanimous recommendation that the parish should cease to operate. Bishop Robert W. Muench, after much prayer and reflection, accepted the recommendation and made the final decision last week.

The two parishes have been collaborating in a process of pastoral planning for the future, given the declining number of priests available for ministerial service and the changing demographics of our areas. This process has been facilitated by the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Task Force, which based its recommendation on a study of parish profiles, trends in attendance and financial giving, and interviews with pastors, deacons, and parish lay leadership.

Since ministries at SLKF will cease to operate with the closure of the parish, St. Louis King of France Catholic School, a ministry of the church parish, will also close. The announcement of the school’s closure, scheduled for the end of the current school year, was made by Father Alello on Friday.