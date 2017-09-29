The Catholic Commentator

“Proclaiming the Gospel of Life” is the theme of this year’s Life Fest being held at the Catholic Life Center, Sat. Oct. 7. This is the third year for the event, which focuses on life.

Children perform during the Kids Track of Life Fest 2016. This year’s free event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Oct. 7. Pre-registration is required at mfldiobr.org. The Catholic Commentator file photo

Danielle Van Haute, Respect Life Coordinator for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said the daylong event is following where the pope is focused on “reaching out to people.”

The keynote speaker is Brian Predaza, Ph.D., assistant professor of theology at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University. He will discuss what is happening in our culture that could be leading to an increase in suicide and how to look at it from the perspective of faith.

Break out sessions will include topics such as depression and suicidal thoughts; end of life issues; seeking hope and healing after abortion; experiencing an unplanned pregnancy; and understanding human trafficking.

“The focus is on the dignity of the human person and looking at it through evangelization and how we share this message with others, which is sharing Christ with others,” said Van Haute. “Sometimes the people we think of on the peripheries are all around us but we don’t see what they are struggling with.”

This year’s event offers a kids’ track for ages 5-11 and a Spanish track. The free event begins at 10 a.m. in the ballroom of the Tracy Center. It ends with a 4 p.m. Respect Life Mass. Lunch will be served. Pre-registration is required. Visit mfldiobr.org to register.