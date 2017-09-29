There will be several rosary rallies on Saturday, Oct. 14, noon, at the following locations:
East Baton Rouge Civil Parish
St. Jude Church in Baton Rouge (corner of Gardere Lane and Highland Road). For more information, call Jennie Murphy at 225-223-1575.
New St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, 4727 McHugh Drive following a morning of reflection from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the church’s activity center. Father Michael Semana of the World of Hope Foundation will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 225-654-5778.
Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., at Hundred Oaks Ave., Baton Rouge.
The Steps of the Louisiana State Capitol, hosted by St. Gerard Majella Church, in Baton Rouge. A gathering will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the rosary at noon.
St. James Civil Parish:
St. Michael Church, 6490 Hwy. 44, Convent; 1255 N. Airline Ave., Gramercy
The KC Home Grounds, 1905 W. Main St., Lutcher
MM Motors, corner of La. 3125 and Nicole St., Paulina.
For more information, call 225-869-5751.
Livingston Civil Parish
St. Joseph Church, 15710 Hwy. 16, French Settlement
St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 22512 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Rosary Rallies
on October 14