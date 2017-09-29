There will be several rosary rallies on Saturday, Oct. 14, noon, at the following locations:

East Baton Rouge Civil Parish

St. Jude Church in Baton Rouge (corner of Gardere Lane﻿ and Highland Road). For more information, call Jennie Murphy at 225-223-1575.

New St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, 4727 McHugh Drive following a morning of reflection from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the church’s activity center. Father Michael Semana of the World of Hope Foundation will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 225-654-5778.

Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., at Hundred Oaks Ave., Baton Rouge.

The Steps of the Louisiana State Capitol, hosted by St. Gerard Majella Church, in Baton Rouge. A gathering will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the rosary at noon.﻿

St. James Civil Parish:

St. Michael Church, 6490 Hwy. 44, Convent; 1255 N. Airline Ave., Gramercy

The KC Home Grounds, 1905 W. Main St., Lutcher

MM Motors, corner of La. 3125 and Nicole St., Paulina.

For more information, call 225-869-5751.

Livingston Civil Parish

St. Joseph Church, 15710 Hwy. 16, French Settlement

St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 22512 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Rosary Rallies

on October 14