13 Day Movie – The Adult Formation Advisory Team of St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge is sponsoring a showing of the movie, “The 13th Day,” Sunday, Oct. 8 at the St. Aloysius Parish Hall, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. Pizza will be served immediately following the 5:30 p.m. Mass, and the movie begins at 7 p.m. An offering will be accepted for the pizza. Email staloysiusformation@gmail.com to sign up. Sign up is encouraged, but not necessary.

Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites – The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites welcomes all who are interested in developing their prayer life according to the Carmelite saints. The next meeting will be Sunday, Oct. 8, 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center in St. Gabriel’s Room, 444 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-3181 or 225-803- 3391, or email robertwhite456@att.net.

Rosary Rallies – There will be rosary rallies around the Diocese of Baton Rouge as part of a national America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally Campaign. One will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, noon, at the lawn in front of the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. There will be a banner of Our Lady near the sidewalk. Bring a lawn chair if needed. (See more rosary rallies on page 15)

Pro-Life Breakfast – State Representative Katrina Jackson will speak at a Pro-Life Prayer Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m., at the St. Jean Vianney Parish Hall, 16111 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 9247 and tickets are $20 each. Proceeds benefit the pro-life activities of the council. For more information, call 225-753-7950.

Dr. Brant Pitre – Dr. Brant Pitre, professor of Sacred Scripture at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, will talk about “The Case for Christ,” based on the book on Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., at Christ the King Church and Student Center at LSU. For more information, call 225-344-8595.

Morning of Prayer – The Marian Servants of the Eucharist will host a Morning of Prayer for the Community Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at St. George Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge. The morning will begin with Mass at 8 a.m. celebrated by Father Paul Gros, parochial vicar at St. George. The program then will move into a mini-retreat at the activity center to cover components of prayer with the theme of “Preparing for Christ.” Although there is no charge for the program, registration is requested. To register, email ms@marianservants.com. Bring a Bible and a journal.

Women’s Day of Reflection – The Office of Evangelization and Catechesis will sponsor a women’s day of reflection, “Who is the Author of Your Life?” facilitated by Becky Eldredge and Stephanie Clouatre Davis, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. Cost is $40 and includes lunch. For more information and to register, visit beckyeldredge.com.

Lessons from Reformation – The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will present a program, “Reformation: 500 Years Later – Lessons Learned,” on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 10 – 11:30 a.m., at St. George Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge. Speakers will be retired Archbishop Alfred Hughes of the Archdiocese of New Orleans and Bishop Michael Rinehart of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, TX-LA Gulf Coast Synod. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. RSVP by calling the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge at ﻿225-267-5600 or visit ifedgbr.com.

Pro-Life Mass – A monthly pro-life Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. All are invited to attend. For more information, call 225-383-4237.