September 30, 2017

Very Rev. Paul Yi, Administrator

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church

39315 LA-75

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Dear Father Yi and Lay Faithful of Saint Joan of Arc Parish,

I thank you for your witness of and commitment to the gospel of Our Lord. Your faith has enriched the life of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Your humble love and service of Our Lord has been exemplary.

In August, lay leaders of St. Joan of Arc met with the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Task. Since 2014 the Task Force has been engaged in the process of discerning the needs of our diocese, given the simultaneously increasing number of Catholics and the decreasing number of priests available for pastoral leadership. Changes in demographics both within and beyond the Baton Rouge area have also significantly affected the financial strength of some of our parishes overtime. St. Joan of Arc Parish (and its mission church St. Catherine Laboure) has encountered extreme financial difficulties and a decline in the number of registered and active parishioners. The majority of the lay leaders attending these meeting expressed their understanding and sadness regarding the future viability of St. Joan of Arc Parish (and the mission church of St. Catherine Laboure). I truly appreciate their honesty and courage during the discussion. The faithful are to be commended for their constant efforts to help sustain the life of the community.

Nonetheless, based on the recommendation of the Task Force, the Auxiliary Pastoral Planning Committee, and after recent unanimous recommendation of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council, it has become necessary that Saint Joan of Arc Parish cease to function as a parish of the Diocese of Baton Rouge as of November 24, 2017. The former parish will be united and amalgamated with Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Pierre Part. The reasons for this decision are several – a significant decrease in the number of parish families, a continual and extreme decrease in parish income, the lack of funding necessary for the parish to meet its regular operating expenses, and a significant decline in Mass attendance and the celebration of the sacraments. Father Trey Nelson, Chair of the Task Force, will assist the parish with the pastoral needs of this transition. Father Jamin David, a canon lawyer and a member of the Auxiliary Pastoral Planning Committee, will assist with the canonical steps associated with the Extinctive Union and Amalgamation.

In closing, I ask Father Yi to coordinate an appropriate weekend for me to visit the parish to celebrate Mass and to spend some time with you, the parishioners. Be assured of my continued prayers for you all as we continue our journey together into the future under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Yours in Jesus, the Good Shepherd,

Robert W. Muench

Bishop of Baton Rouge