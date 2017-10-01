BREAKING NEWS: St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and St. Catherine Laboure to close November 24

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and St. Catherine Laboure to close November 24

The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced today that St. Joan of Arc Parish in Bayou Pigeon and its mission church St. Catherine Laboure in Bayou Sorrell will cease functioning as a parish in the diocese as of Nov. 24.

The decision was made through prayer by Bishop Robert W. Muench after several months of intense study, deliberation and consultation with St. Joan of Arc’s administrator, parish and finance councils, its trustees and the diocesan Presbyteral Council, which consists of member priests of the diocese.

St. Joan of Arc’s current parish boundaries will be incorporated into St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Pierre Part boundaries.

Bishop Muench formally communicated his decision and the factors supporting it in a pastoral letter to Very Rev. Paul Yi, administrator of St. Joan of Arc Parish. The letter is being read at St. Joan of Arc church this weekend.

The long-term viability of the parish was evaluated in terms of the changing demographics of the Catholic population in the area, parish financial resources and future pastoral considerations. A Diocesan Pastoral Planning Commission has been reviewing parish configurations within the diocese and how they might be re-aligned in the future to address Catholic population shifts and impending retirements from parish assignment by senior priests.

The particular situation at St. Joan of Arc Parish suggested that the future of the parish be evaluated as soon as practical.