Several thousand people gathered at the State Fair Grounds in Baton Rouge on Sept. 24 for the 30th annual Latin Festival, presented by the Hispanic Apostolate of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Along with delicacies available from several Latin American countries, a number of activities were offered, including a mechanical bull, carnival games and a magician show. Three Hispanic bands also performed. The Hispanic Apostolate was presented a Certificate of Celebration by Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Broome. Photo provided by the Hispanic Apostolate.